Curtis Banks collaborates with Ecologi to launch tree planting initiative

Curtis Banks announces its collaboration with Ecologi, the platform that looks to reverse and halt climate change, to launch a new tree planning initiative.

The Curtis Banks Group will be funding the planting of trees for each commercial property that it currently holds on behalf of its clients for Curtis Banks and Talbot and Muir, and also funding the planting of an additional 30 trees for every new commercial property that it acquires in 2023.

In 2023, the Group will be planting:

Over 19,000 trees for its existing commercial property portfolio

30 trees per each new commercial property the Group acquires on behalf of its clients, in 2023 (that includes transfers in specie)

Over 8,000 trees for the employees of the Curtis Banks Group

Overall, the Group expects that over 38,000 trees will be planted this year.

The collaboration forms part of Curtis Banks’ ESG policy, which demonstrates the Group’s continued dedication to recognising their ongoing commitments to their staff, customers, communities and the wider environment by providing the best outcomes for all, as well as addressing important issues to society, the economy and the environment.

Toby Larkman, Chief Commercial Officer, Curtis Banks, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Ecologi on this exciting initiative. Where metrics may usually be reserved for those working directly on a project, all of the trees we fund for planting will be viewable in a virtual forest, meaning all employees can be actively involved and monitor progress, as well as learn more about the fantastic difference they are making for both biodiversity and local communities.

“Here at Curtis Banks, we recognise the wider role we must play in the world in making it a better place for future generations. This new initiative demonstrates the importance that we place on creating a sustainable future and our commitment to doing our part.”

Ecologi commented: “Responsible tree planting is incredible for the climate, for enhancing biodiversity, and for supporting local communities. By working with our trusted reforestation partners, the trees funded by Curtis Banks actively work to improve our planet, and we couldn’t be happier to bring this impact to life.”