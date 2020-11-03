Mercia Asset Management, the proactive, regionally focused, specialist asset manager with c.£800million of assets under management, today announced that Diane Seymour-Williams has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Diane is a non-executive director of Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc, PraxisIFM Group Limited and SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd and is a director of Acorn Capital Advisers Limited. Most recently Diane was also a non-executive director of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, serving a nine-year tenure. Diane has significant industry experience, having worked at Deutsche Asset Management Group (previously Morgan Grenfell) for over 23 years where she held various senior positions, including CIO and CEO for Asia. Diane subsequently spent nine years at LGM Investments Limited, a specialist global emerging and frontier markets equities manager, where she was global head of relationship management. Her non-executive experience spans the quoted wealth and asset management, global equity, private equity, investment services and VCT sectors. She is a pro-bono member of the Investment Committees of Newnham College, Cambridge and the Canal & River Trust.

Ian Metcalfe, Non-executive Chair of Mercia Asset Management PLC, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Diane to our Board. She has longstanding and deep experience in the funds and asset management space, and she has a very good understanding of the sectors in which we operate, notably Venture Capital Trusts and other closed-end funds. I have no doubt that she will make a strong contribution to our Board debates as Mercia continues to prove out its model and we work towards fulfilling its strategic objectives. I also believe that Diane will broaden the diversity of the Board’s thinking and prove to be an excellent addition to Mercia Asset Management.”

Pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, Diane Seymour-Williams (née Wilson) (aged 61) has held the following directorships and partnerships in the past five years:

Current (as at 3 November 2020)

Acorn Capital Advisers Limited

DSW Advisory Partners Limited

DSW Capital Partners Limited

PraxisIFM Group Limited

SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd

Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc

Previous (last five years)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Plc (previously Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc)

BMO Investments (Ireland) Public Limited Company

BMO Investments (Ireland) II Public Limited Company

Brooks Macdonald Group Plc

Calculus VCT Plc

LG China Fund Public Limited Company

LGM Investments Limited

Neptune-Calculus Income and Growth VCT Plc

Diane Seymour-Williams does not hold any shares in the Company.