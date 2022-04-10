X

“Drivers are really embracing the EV future” says loveelectric.cars

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 10, 2022
in News
Steve Tigar, entrepreneur and CEO of loveelectric.cars.
March was the best-ever month for new Electric Vehicle sales in the UK. Let’s keep it going, says Steve Tigar, CEO of loveelectric.cars, the ethical fintech which enables motorists to lease an EV for 50% less than buying a new one using a workplace benefit called salary sacrifice. 

“It’s fantastic news that in one month, 39,315 EVs went to new homes – more than all of 2019.

“The 78.7% year-on-year increase in EV sales proves drivers really are embracing the government message to switch to electric. And they’re enjoying cheaper running costs as a result.

“Let’s keep the move to a low carbon future going. The most cost-effective way is not for drivers to buy a new EV, but instead to lease a new EV using salary sacrifice.

“Salary sacrifice is where the workplace uses a portion of the employee’s salary to pay monthly lease costs which means it is possible to lease for less. This is because the workplace is leasing the EV, and monthly payments can be up to half that of private finance deals.

”It costs the workplace nothing to provide this benefit for employees.”

