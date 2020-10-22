EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, is hosting an impact investing webinar for advisers to coincide with Good Money Week – the annual campaign to raise awareness of sustainable finance.

Many of the companies in the EQ Positive Impact portfolios supply essential products and services into healthcare systems worldwide. Several are directly involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place on Tuesday 27 October at 12 noon, the webinar will focus on these companies.

Register for the webinar and learn more about:

Healthcare in focus: findings from EQ’s 2020 Positive Impact Report

Why would you invest in hospitals and for what impact?

Company case study: Boston Medical Centre on how this not-for-profit hospital has adapted through the Covid-19 crisis

Join EQ Investors for a chance to quiz their panel of experts:

Kate Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, Boston Medical Centre

Campe Goodman, Fund Manager, Wellington Management

Jennifer Soule, Analyst, Wellington Management

Louisiana Salge, Impact Specialist, EQ Investors

The webinar lasts for one hour, including 15 minutes for a live audience Q&A session. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3m1saJj