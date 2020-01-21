This week: Nova SEIS/EIS

Nova have cofounded over 40 tech startups in the last 5 years, with a success rate far above the industry average.

The Nova Cofoundery SEIS/EIS Fund allows for co-investment alongside Nova. Their approach has resulted in growth at an average of 83% year on year for 10 years. This level of growth combined with available SEIS and EIS tax reliefs targets investor returns in excess of £5 for every £1 invested.

Nova employ 150+ employees to actively source and grow their portfolio of tech enabled, disruptive companies, all aiming to address problems they believe are worth solving. This aims to provide investors with a portfolio of 20+ companies every year. Their portfolio has seen 83% growth year on year for the past 10 years (April 2018).

More details can be found in 2 recent due diligence reports, one prepared by Hardman & Co and the other by MICAP. Click here to access the reports.