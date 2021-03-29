Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate

Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and seen its portfolio companies create 250 new jobs.

Jeremy joins Haatch with an outstanding pedigree. He has successfully worked for two start- up companies, the first as COO, and the second as Managing Director. He then worked with Playfair Capital, a highly regarded early-stage investment company.

‘Jeremy joins us at a fascinating time’, explained Haatch Partner Simon Penson. ‘We are at an exciting growth phase for our business, and Jeremy brings both drive and experience to help accelerate this growth.’

Jeremy Luzinda, a former start-up MD, is equally excited about the opportunity, choosing Haatch ahead of a number of other VC opportunities.

Explaining his decision Luzinda commented ‘Haatch are unique in the market. All the partners are either founders or chief operators of highly successful businesses. They know what it takes to succeed, which is why start-ups seek them out as a partner. On top of that Haatch is highly ambitious for what it can achieve, and is on an exciting growth trajectory. It is very good to be part of the team.’

Established in 2013 Haatch Ventures is an award winning EIS and SEIS Fund manager that is led by a management team that has been at the heart if digital transformation for 21 years.

They take an active role in the management and development of their investee companies and target a return of 10x money invested.