Hilbert structured product range ranked best in 2020, new product announced

3 Stock Defensive Autocall Issue 1, a structured product by Hilbert Investment Solutions, has been ranked as the best performing UK retail structured product plan of 2020 in a recent report by Lowes Financial Management.

The report ‘Structured Products Annual Performance Review 2021’ presents an overview of the best and worst-performing Structured Products throughout 2020 and details the outstanding performance of ‘Preferred’ Plans selected by Lowes’ Structured Products department.

The plan earned its title through maturing just six months after its initial launch. Returning investors their original capital in addition to a gain of more than 10%.

Today, the Hilbert London team is gearing up to launch its next structured product 3 Stock Conditional Quarterly Autocall Issue 4, which is linked to the performance of the same three stocks Barclays PLC, Aviva PLC and Vodafone Group PLC.

However, the new plan’s key difference is it will aim to provide quarterly income payments instead of focusing on capital growth. A feature highly requested by those seeking to invest through their ISA or pensions.

Hilbert Director and Head of UK Distribution Dasale Mallawa-Arachi said “It’s great to see our sector performing well for clients. Thank you to Lowes Financial Management for compiling the research, we’re confident that 2021 will bring another brilliant year for structured products, in terms of performance.” A copy of the Lowes report can be accessed here: Structured Products Annual Performance Review 2021 – Lowes Financial Management The brochure for Hilbert’s new product can be accessed here: (Income Series 3 Stock Conditional Quarterly Autocall -Issue 4 – Hilbert Investment Solutions (hilbert-is.com))

Hilbert Investment Solutions was established in 2012 by former Old Mutual head of structured products Steve Lamarque to specialise in cross-asset, structured solutions covering equities, rates and commodities. In 2016, Hilbert joined the UK Structured Products Association and aligned itself to the UKSPA Code, utilising its product risk rating.