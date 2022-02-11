X

Untitled-1
Invesco: UK GDP figures showed a strong growth rebound of 7.5% in 2021, yet domestic headwinds remain

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 11, 2022
in News
Invesco
Sebastian Mackay, Invesco multi-asset fund manager, comments on the latest UK GDP figures released this morning and outlines the domestic headwinds the UK economy faces in the months ahead.

Sebastian Mackay said:

“A decent final quarter confirmed a strong growth rebound of 7.5% in 2021 from the 9.4% decline in 2020, albeit real GDP remains below its pre-pandemic level.

Looking ahead, UK households face a triple whammy of higher energy prices, an increase in the rate on National Insurance contributions and higher interest rates. Accumulated savings will provide a cushion for wealthier households but little comfort for lower income families.

These domestic headwinds, combined with a backdrop of decelerating global growth indicate a more challenging outlook for the UK economy.”

