X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Investment Fraud Jumps 42%

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 30, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Overall fraud levels increase by 20%

Data released by the Office of National Statistics this week show that Fraud offences reported in England & Wales grew substantially in the year to September 2021.

The most notable rise seen was in fraud involving Financial Investments (up 42% year on year), driven by a 59% increase in pyramid or ponzi schemes and a 57% increase in share or bond sale scams.

Other substantial increases were seen in computer-based fraud, with reported denial of service attacks increasing by 28% over the year, in fraud involving government grants which surged by 73%, and in insurance fraud which also saw a significant increase of 73%.

Mary Young, Fraud partner at law firm Kingsley Napley, said: “Fraudsters will always take advantage of uncertainty to exploit weaknesses wherever they find them. This can be in large or small companies or with individuals, particularly investors who are not necessarily savvy when it comes to their finances and have perhaps been spending longer online. Whilst a degree of normality may be returning to life, companies need to be vigilant and robust in dealing with instances of fraud in order to minimise financial losses. A regular audit of internal processes can highlight gaps in systems which might be exploited, and legal advice should be obtained as quickly as possible if there is any suspicion of fraud. Yet again things like dating scams and phone frauds show that fraudsters continue to pray on unsuspecting individuals. Requests for payment from people met online or from someone calling out of the blue should always be treated with suspicion.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine