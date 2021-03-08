The Side by Side Partnership, a later stage EIS fund, gives entrepreneurs access to advice and guidance from those who have done it before.

With a targeted focus on later stage businesses, with between £1 million and £10 million in revenue, Side by Side help to scale businesses with a proven track record.

The experienced management team is headed by John Bailye, ex-CEO of Dendrite International, and long time Angel Investor.

In this video James D’Mello, Head of Business Development for the Side by Side Partnership, stresses the firms focus on supporting the entrepreneur.

Working at one of the major platforms in the tax-efficient space, James is well poised to comment on EIS. He oversaw some 5,000 EIS transactions over the last decade.

