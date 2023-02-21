MainStreet Partners crown 2023’s “ESG Champions”

Robeco and Mirova scoop Best ESG Asset Manager and Best Boutique/Specialist respectively.

MainStreet Partners, the London-based ESG Advisory and Portfolio Analytics firm, has today announced the winners of its 2023 “ESG Champions” commendation.

This year Robeco, the international equity manager, has been awarded the highly hotly esteemed title of ‘Best ESG Asset Manager’.

Mirova, the BCorp-certified high-conviction investment manager, has been awarded ‘Best Boutique/Specialist Asset Manager’.

The awards recognise a select number of funds and asset managers that have excelled within the universe of 5,800 Funds, managed by over 300 Asset Managers, available on the MainStreet Partners’ platform ESGeverything.COM. Given the increasing depth of ESG fund offerings, MainStreet Partners’ investment analysts have selected winners across several broad categories spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset and Thematic investing, together with the best overall Asset Manager and the best Boutique Manager.

Neill Blanks, MainStreet Partners’Research Director, commented:

“Given how rapidly the ESG landscape has transformed, particularly over the last few years, we take great pride in the fact that our holistic three Pillar methodology to evaluate a fund’s ESG and Sustainability level has stood the test of time. We continue to believe that simply taking the average rating of portfolio constituents in isolation is in no way sufficient which is why we assess the Asset Manager, specific Investment Strategy as well as the Portfolio concurrently. This is far more meaningful, in depth, holistic and should lead to a more stable ESG rating over time.”

Now in its third year, the 2023 ESG Champions are as follows: