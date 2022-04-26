M&G Wealth adds to model portfolio range 

M&G Wealth has added a new range of six model portfolios focused on investing globally and incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its investment process.

The launch follows the company’s acquisition of investment manager TCF Investment announced in February 2022 and will supplement its current model portfolio services.

The six portfolios, tailored to different client risk profiles, have themes aligned with the UN (United Nations) sustainable development goals, including areas such as climate action, better health, and social inclusion.

Initially the new range will only be accessible through the M&G Wealth Platform. TCF’s existing model portfolio services—which includes a range of portfolios that invest in passive funds and a range that invests in a mix of active and passive funds—will continue to be available on other platforms, with existing bespoke adviser models supported and offered to new firms.

M&G Wealth will charge a discretionary investment management fee of 0.15% per year. The underlying product costs are between 0.52% to 0.58% per year and will vary over time based on the risk profile of each portfolio, changes in the funds used and the tactical asset allocation of the portfolio. The product costs represent the ongoing charging figure for the funds. This does not include transaction costs incurred with the fund.

Shanti Kelemen, Chief Investment Officer at M&G Wealth, said:

“The launch of the Global ESG Themes model portfolio range is a key step to expand our range of planet-friendly investment solutions.

“Investing globally and utilising thematic funds can deliver competitive financial returns, as well as positive environmental and social outcomes. Long term themes are a powerful tool that help identify innovation, transformations, and developments focused on delivering better futures —all of which can be key drivers of long-term growth”.