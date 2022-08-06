X

New study reveals the countries most curious about cryptocurrency since the crypto market crashed

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 6, 2022
in News
  • New analysis reveals Nigeria as the country most interested in cryptocurrency since the market began to crash in April this year. 
  • The United Arab Emirates and Singapore are the second and third countries most curious about crypto, respectively. 
  • The United Kingdom ranks as the fifth most interested country in cryptocurrency, with the United States twelfth in the findings. 

Nigeria is the most cryptocurrency-obsessed country in the world, new study reveals. 

The study revealed that Nigeria ranks highest as the country most curious about cryptocurrency since April this year. With a total search score of 371, Nigeria topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘cryptocurrency’, ‘invest in crypto’ and ‘buy crypto’ worldwide. Additionally, the population of Nigeria search for the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’ the third most worldwide. 

The United Arab Emirates is the country second most curious about cryptocurrency since the market crash in April this year, with a total search score of 270. The United Arab Emirates has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for both the word ‘cryptocurrency’ and the term ‘invest in crypto’, placing it second in the ranking. 

Singapore places as the third country most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year. The Southeast Asian country has the third-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’, in addition to being the country searching for the cryptocurrency ‘Ethereum’ the most worldwide, giving Singapore a total search score of 261. 

The United Kingdom also ranks as one of the countries most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year, placing fifth overall. With a total search score of 198, the UK has the sixth-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’ and the third-highest number of searches for ‘invest in crypto’. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom. 

Additionally, the United States places as the twelfth country most interested in cryptocurrency worldwide. The study revealed that the United States has the tenth-highest search levels for the term ‘buy crypto’ and is the sixth country most interested in the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’, totalling a search score of 157. Similar to the United Kingdom, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United States right now, according to CoinGecko 

The Top 15 Countries Most Interested in Cryptocurrency since April 2022 

Rank: 

Country: 

‘Cryptocurrency’ 

‘Invest in Crypto’ 

‘Buy Crypto’ 

‘Bitcoin’ 

‘Ethereum’ 

‘Solana’ 

Total Search Score 

1. 

Nigeria 

100 

100 

100 

29 

22 

20 

371 

2. 

United Arab Emirates 

72 

72 

71 

15 

31 

9 

270 

3. 

Singapore 

68 

24 

67 

24 

59 

19 

261 

4. 

Australia 

43 

48 

62 

19 

38 

8 

218 

5. 

United Kingdom 

40 

49 

61 

14 

27 

7 

198 

6. 

Canada 

35 

35 

45 

21 

48 

8 

192 

7. 

Georgia 

22 

0 

36 

0 

29 

100 

187 

8. 

Lebanon 

47 

31 

41 

0 

38 

11 

168 

9. 

New Zealand 

32 

34 

51 

12 

30 

8 

167 

10. 

Trinidad & Tobago 

54 

45 

65 

0 

0 

0 

164 

11. 

Pakistan 

64 

24 

29 

9 

24 

7 

158 

12. 

United States 

34 

31 

45 

14 

23 

10 

157 

13. 

Ireland 

29 

28 

48 

14 

29 

6 

154 

14. 

Cyprus 

42 

0 

54 

0 

37 

18 

151 

15. 

Kenya 

60 

38 

19 

9 

12 

5 

143 

“This study provides interesting insight into which countries remain most interested in cryptocurrency in spite of market pullbacks. The countries at the top of this list appear to be keenest to buy the dip, and highlight their long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies.” 

 

