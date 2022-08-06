New study reveals the countries most curious about cryptocurrency since the crypto market crashed

New analysis reveals Nigeria as the country most interested in cryptocurrency since the market began to crash in April this year.

The United Arab Emirates and Singapore are the second and third countries most curious about crypto, respectively.

The United Kingdom ranks as the fifth most interested country in cryptocurrency, with the United States twelfth in the findings . Nigeria is the most cryptocurrency-obsessed country in the world, new study reveals. The research, carried out by crypto price tracker CoinGecko, examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in cryptocurrency. These terms were then combined to give each English-speaking country a ‘total search score’ to discover which countries have been the most interested in cryptocurrency since the market crash in April 2022.

The study revealed that Nigeria ranks highest as the country most curious about cryptocurrency since April this year. With a total search score of 371, Nigeria topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘cryptocurrency’, ‘invest in crypto’ and ‘buy crypto’ worldwide. Additionally, the population of Nigeria search for the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’ the third most worldwide.

The United Arab Emirates is the country second most curious about cryptocurrency since the market crash in April this year, with a total search score of 270. The United Arab Emirates has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for both the word ‘cryptocurrency’ and the term ‘invest in crypto’, placing it second in the ranking.

Singapore places as the third country most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year. The Southeast Asian country has the third-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’, in addition to being the country searching for the cryptocurrency ‘Ethereum’ the most worldwide, giving Singapore a total search score of 261.

The United Kingdom also ranks as one of the countries most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year, placing fifth overall. With a total search score of 198, the UK has the sixth-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’ and the third-highest number of searches for ‘invest in crypto’. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the United States places as the twelfth country most interested in cryptocurrency worldwide. The study revealed that the United States has the tenth-highest search levels for the term ‘buy crypto’ and is the sixth country most interested in the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’, totalling a search score of 157. Similar to the United Kingdom, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United States right now, according to CoinGecko. The Top 15 Countries Most Interested in Cryptocurrency since April 2022 Rank: Country: ‘Cryptocurrency’ ‘Invest in Crypto’ ‘Buy Crypto’ ‘Bitcoin’ ‘Ethereum’ ‘Solana’ Total Search Score 1. Nigeria 100 100 100 29 22 20 371 2. United Arab Emirates 72 72 71 15 31 9 270 3. Singapore 68 24 67 24 59 19 261 4. Australia 43 48 62 19 38 8 218 5. United Kingdom 40 49 61 14 27 7 198 6. Canada 35 35 45 21 48 8 192 7. Georgia 22 0 36 0 29 100 187 8. Lebanon 47 31 41 0 38 11 168 9. New Zealand 32 34 51 12 30 8 167 10. Trinidad & Tobago 54 45 65 0 0 0 164 11. Pakistan 64 24 29 9 24 7 158 12. United States 34 31 45 14 23 10 157 13. Ireland 29 28 48 14 29 6 154 14. Cyprus 42 0 54 0 37 18 151 15. Kenya 60 38 19 9 12 5 143 Bobby Ong, COO and Co-founder of CoinGecko commented on the findings: “This year, we see a major correction from previous bull cycle highs, which have resulted in significant price drawdowns in an unforgiving macroeconomic environment.