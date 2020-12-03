@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Aldi is the latest supermarket to pay back the pandemic business rate reliefs. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage pivots to Bitcoin.

Luke Johnson bets on Briton’s green fingers.

Revealed: Luke Johnson, one of the UK’s best-known entrepreneurs, is placing a bet on green-fingered Britons as his private equity firm Risk Capital resumes dealmaking activity with the purchase of online garden products retailer https://t.co/VbkxriI3km. https://t.co/TM5yFV6hc5 — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) December 3, 2020

Martin Lewis voices concern for buy now pay later popularity.

I think smartphone ownership has something to do with it. Completely normalised credit, "It's only £49 a month" Same with car financing / leasing. Then the obvious historically low interest rates for 13 or so years means people now in their 30's know nothing else. — Nick (@nickjchelm) December 3, 2020

Listen to Alan Winters talk about what may happen if there is no Brexit deal.

Alan Winters is perhaps the foremost expert on the economics of Brexit. This is a brilliant, wide ranging and rather depressing conversation with him on what's happening and what might happen next. https://t.co/Kf6EwFOcpd — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) December 2, 2020

Aldi is the latest supermarket to return business rate relief.

NEW: Aldi are the latest domino to fall, paying back over £100m of rates relief. Follows Tesco yesterday (£585m), Morrisons (£274m) and Sainsbury's (£440m). Lidl, B&M, Pets at Home, Coop, Asda, Iceland, Kingfisher and others, to go! — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) December 3, 2020

Nigel Farage pivots to cryptocurrencies in his daily newsletter Fortune & Freedom.

Put Nigel Farage on the blockchain https://t.co/mi1MyQlxxj — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) December 3, 2020

