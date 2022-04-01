NS&I announces April 2022 Premium Bond winners

Both of this month’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners may have thought that April Fools had come early when Agent Million delivered the good news, as both had waited more than 15 years to strike it lucky and win the £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot.

The first Bond number drawn was 117XT770430 and belongs to a winner in Hereford & Worcester. The jackpot winner holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in October 2006. They become just the third millionaire chosen by ERNIE from Hereford & Worcester.

The second Bond number drawn was 112WT615892 and the winner comes from West Sussex. The winner holds £49,995 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in July 2006. The win makes them the tenth Premium Bonds millionaire from West Sussex.

Jill Waters, NS&I Retail Director, said: “Congratulations to our Premium Bonds jackpot winners from Hereford & Worcester and West Sussex. Good things really do come to those who wait, as both of our winners bought their Bonds over 15 years ago, and have now won the £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot.”

“You can start sowing a regular savings habit this spring by investing in Premium Bonds from just £25. Customers can invest via bank transfer or they can set up a regular standing order.”

Let your savings spring into life this April

There were over 3.3 million other prizes paid out this month worth between £25 and £100,000. Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s most popular savings products and are the perfect way to start a savings habit, with the minimum investment starting at £25.

Premium Bonds customers can add to their Premium Bonds holding quickly and securely, both for themselves or their child, via bank transfer. By topping up regularly each month, customers are giving themselves further chances to win in each monthly draw. Customers can find out how to make a bank transfer and set up a standing order into their Premium Bonds here.

Receive Premium Bonds prizes faster

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or have their wins automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds. By having prizes paid directly, it reduces the number of prizes that go unclaimed and means that customers can benefit from their wins more quickly. Almost nine in ten prizes are now paid directly to customers’ bank accounts or reinvested into more Bonds and this is quicker, easier and more secure for customers than receiving them via cheque in the post.

Customers can find out more about the benefits of getting their prizes paid directly into their bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds here.

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in April’s prize draw, by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device from Saturday 2 April 2022. Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website and their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app. At the same time, they can check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them.

April 2022 prize draw breakdown

In the April 2022 prize draw, a total of 3,396,079 prizes worth £97,637,200 will be paid out. There were 117,164,626,417 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. Since the first draw in June 1957, ERNIE has drawn 559 million prizes with a total value of £22.8 billion.