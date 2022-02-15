OnePlanetCapital expands team with appointment of new Investment Director

OnePlanetCapital, the climate change focused early stage venture capital fund, has appointed Anthony Chant as Investment Director. Chant will lead investment decisions for the company’s flagship EIS fund, targeting companies and projects that will genuinely benefit the environmental prospects of the UK and the wider planet.

Chant has joined OnePlanetCapital to advise on targeted investments that will tackle C02 emissions as well as businesses with a positive environmental impact. The OnePlanetCapital Sustainable EIS Fund aims to deliver industry leading returns whilst only backing companies and projects that will support the emerging green economy.

Chant has 20 years of experience managing businesses in both the public and private sectors, with a focus on business services and the environment. Anthony has served in a variety of leadership positions, including CEO, COO, and FD and throughout his career has completed over 50 investments and acquisitions.

Prior to joining OnePlanetCapital, Anthony was the CEO at SGI Compliance, a risk and compliance leader in the UK and Europe. Previous to that, he was co founder of Edif group, a global technical consultancy that went on to exit at over £125m generating revenues in excess of £75m and employing over 600 people internationally.

OnePlanetCapital recently successfully deployed investments into Earthly, the carbon offsetting platform, RAD Propulsion, the marine electric motor company, Goodclub, the zero waste grocery delivery firm and Zedify, the zero emission delivery company.

Anthony Chant, Investment Director at OnePlanetCapital comments: “I’m delighted to be joining OnePlanetCapital at such a pivotal moment and growth period. We’ve successfully deployed our first round of inaugural investments and OnePlanetCapital is at the forefront of the green industrial revolution. We know that unprecedented change is required to our global economy. There has never been a more heightened time to tackle the climate issues we face and to work with such an exciting investment house, laser focused on a companies’ green and social purpose credentials, is the future.”

OnePlanetCapital was founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Matthew Jellicoe and Ed Stevens, together with Tony Flanagan. The OnePlanetCapital team has a proven track record of investing in EIS startups as well as Series A rounds in sectors including green tech and broader technology.

The global economy must slash its carbon intensity five times faster than current levels if the world is to stand a chance of keeping global temperature increases to the 1.5C limit set out by the Paris Agreement, according to new analysis from PwC. The global economy is in the early stages of a green industrial revolution, with companies in the sustainable space poised for growth as the world pivots to a low carbon economy, creating clear opportunities for investors. Decarbonisation is now being backed by all major developed economies including the US and China and the green energy and technology sector is set to grow massively over the next decade.

As a new venture capital business, OnePlanetCapital is raising capital for the companies of the future that will help to solve climate change and the environmental issues of today. By unlocking the positive impact of early-stage companies as they grow, an investment into the fund is not only an investment into our collective future but also a growth opportunity as the world pivots to a low carbon economy.

Matthew Jellicoe, Co-founder of OnePlanetCapital, added: “We’re delighted to have Anthony on board. His experience will be crucial for helping us to expand our investments into early-stage companies genuinely making a real difference to our planet. We only have one planet and now it’s time to get involved and make a difference for our collective future.

“We founded OnePlanetCapital to be more than an investment house. We’re part of a growing, global movement, and are focused on unlocking the positive impact of early-stage companies as they grow. As a team we’re spearheading the green industrial revolution and disrupting the status quo to create a positive global impact.”