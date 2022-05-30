X

ONS report on self-funding in care homes – “stealth tax on cost of care” – reaction from IFAs

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 30, 2022
in News
care bill
Scott Gallacher, chartered financial planner at Leicestershire-based independent financial advisers, Rowley Turton: An increasing number of people are having to use their hard-earned savings to pay for their care. Anyone with more than £23,250 in savings, investments or property (apart from their own home in some circumstances) normally has to pay for their care themselves.

“And the government has frozen this £23,250 limit for over ten years. Had they increased this limit in line with inflation, it would now be over £35,000. Hence, today many more people are having to use their savings to pay for their care than previously. In effect, this is a stealth tax on the cost of care.”

Joshua Gerstler, chartered financial planner at Borehamwood-based The Orchard Practice: “It is quite common nowadays for us to include the cost of care in our clients’ financial plans. Sometimes this will come from savings and investments and in other cases it may be paid for via pensions. Often the equity in a client’s home will be used. Our clients often allow about £60,000 per year for this.”

