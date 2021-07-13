X

Origo and intelliflo partner on new Unipass Identity App

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 13, 2021
in News
Anthony Rafferty, CEO Origo
Origo has partnered with intelliflo to launch a new Unipass Identity App with a single means of identification that enables users to log in to financial websites they use for day-to-day work easily and securely without having to keep a number of passwords to hand.

Origo have designed and delivered a new Unipass Identity service in partnership with intelliflo. The Unipass identity App is available from the intelliflo store and will streamline the identity service for intelliflo office users.

The new Unipass Identity App available on the intelliflo store replaces the previous log-in method. The old login method will cease to be supported for use with intelliflo office from Friday 16 July 2021.

Anthony Rafferty (pictured), CEO Origo, says:

“This development makes Unipass Identity accessible to all intelliflo store users, providing them with the single sign-in to the online domains they use on a daily or ad hoc basis to undertake their work, enabling faster and more efficient operations using modern technology standards.”

