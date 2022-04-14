Pembroke VCT invests further £2m into OnePlan

Following initial investment into the innovative event management platform last year

Pembroke VCT, the venture capital trust focused on backing early-stage businesses with exceptional founders and management teams, has invested a further £2m into OnePlan, the collaborative, real-time event management platform, as part of a £4.1m investment round.

The new funding comes as OnePlan announced it has been chosen as the Official Supporter of GIS Mapping and Digital Twin Software for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Watch the announcement film at oneplanevents.fr.

OnePlan is an event planning and management platform, founded in 2019 by Paul Foster, an international crowd management expert with the mission to simplify and enhance every step of the event planning process. The technology company seeks to empower event organisers, security teams, venue operators and commercial teams to collaborate in real-time like never before.

Pembroke VCT first invested in OnePlan in June 2021 shortly after it had launched its ‘Venue Twin’ platform, creating the first ever multi-use digital twin that provides a hyper-realistic, real-time and interactive way to plan events and venues. This technology allows instant 3D visualisation of a venue, enabling detailed planning and significantly reducing the need for venue visits pre-event – thereby reducing CO2 emissions associated with these visits. The real-time collaborative SaaS platform and its hyper-realistic 3D Venue Twin solution has been used by over 8,000 events in 100+ countries.

The £4.1m follow-on investment from existing investors Pembroke and Eppes Creek Ventures will contribute toward developing its technology, growing the sales and operations teams and scaling marketing efforts.

Andrew Wolfson, CEO of Pembroke Investment Managers commented: “When we first met Paul and the OnePlan team, we were convinced that the platform they had developed through their experience in the sector was far superior to any other competing technologies. This belief has been firmly validated by the fact OnePlan has been chosen as an Official Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This has only been achieved through the hard work and determination of the team at OnePlan. We are delighted to fund the next stage of their growth and look forward to many more significant contract wins.”

Paul Foster, founder and CEO of OnePlan added: “It’s an enormous endorsement to have Pembroke and Eppes Creek invest again based on what they’ve seen in the nine months since their first investment. Partners like these give us the ability to leap ahead and take on something as big as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.”