Regulation and Compliance

Regulatory outlook: the chancellor’s Mansion House speech and small pot consolidation – AJ Bell

by | Jul 5, 2023

The following outlines key regulatory and legislative activity impacting on the UK personal finance, pensions and financial planning industry in the coming month. AJ Bell head of policy development, Rachel Vahey, and AJ Bell head of retirement policy, Tom Selby, have commented.

Key things to look out for in July:

  • 10 July  the chancellor is expected to set out how the government will encourage greater investment in the UK economy by pension schemes in his Mansion House speech
  • July – closing date for the FCA’s Retirement Income Advice Survey
  • July – the DWP could publish its response to its call for evidence on how to solve the small pots challenge
  • July  the DWP could publish more information on how it anticipates occupational schemes could offer decumulation solutions to their members
  1. Pension investment in UK plc

Rachel Vahey, head of policy development at AJ Bell, comments:

 
 

“A consensus is fast building amongst the political parties that one solution to the UK’s growth woes is tapping into the wealth of UK pension schemes. However, there are differing opinions on how to do this, with the chancellor expected to announce his preference at his Mansion House speech on 10 July. This could include encouraging pension schemes to merge, to create super-sized funds.

“Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is also keen to harness funds held by UK pension schemes to drive growth and has refused to rule out the possibility of forcing schemes to invest in a £50 billion ‘future growth fund’. 

“Worryingly, all parties seem to be skipping ahead to the final chapter of how we can do this, rather than the important question of whether it is the right approach.

 

“It’s natural that pension wealth should catch the political eye, but the main objective for pension scheme trustees is to provide their members with an income for later life. They have a duty to do the best they can for their members, and that includes securing the best investment returns. 

“Politicians should not be dictating to pension scheme trustees where and how to invest. Instead, trustees and individuals should be making these important decisions on their own without interference. We would be deeply concerned if there was any attempt by government to force retail investors to hold illiquid assets.”

  1. Small pension pot consolidation – a shift in approach from DWP?
  • A combination of automatic enrolment, an increasingly transient workforce and more people moving house has resulted in a surge in the number of ‘lost’ pensions to an estimated £26.6 billion*
  • The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is expected to feedback this month on its previous call for evidence on two automatic consolidation solutions designed to tackle this mounting problem
  • The government is understood to also be considering other options including potentially allowing workers to choose which scheme their auto-enrolment contributions are paid into
  • The introduction of pensions dashboards, the flagship government policy designed to help people locate and engage with lost pensions, has been delayed to beyond the general election

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, comments:

 
 

“Automatic enrolment has been hugely successful in boosting the number of people saving at least something for retirement, although there is consensus the reforms will need to be upgraded over time to increase the amount being contributed into pensions. 

“However, the success of auto-enrolment has also exacerbated the small pots problem, with the number of pensions becoming disconnected from their owners ballooning by over £7 billion between 2018 and 2022. 

“This surge in lost pots is piling on the pressure for the government to find a solution. Up until now the central policy response has been the introduction of pensions dashboards, reforms designed to allow savers to see all their retirement pots in one place, online. 

 

“However, in its call for evidence earlier this year, the DWP said it was weighing up two automatic consolidation solutions – creating a default consolidator and adopting a ‘pot follows member’ model**. The government is also understood to be exploring the merits of allowing people to choose their own auto-enrolment pension scheme, rather than members having to accept the scheme chosen on their behalf by their employer.

“The delay to the implementation of pensions dashboards beyond the general election means the solution – or more likely solutions – to the challenge remains completely up in the air. 

“All of the available options come with costs and potential risks – but failing to do anything at all will mean the small pots problem simply gets bigger and bigger.”

 

*PPI – Lost Pensions 2022: What’s the scale and impact?

**Addressing the challenge of deferred small pots: a call for evidence – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Regulatory outlook diary 2023

 

This is a summary of key policy and regulatory developments expected this year and beyond. Dates are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change according to updates issued by regulators, government departments and other relevant bodies.

What When WhoAJ Bell View
July   
Chancellor’s Mansion House speech10 July Chancellor 
Closing date for FCA’s consultation on expansion of Dormant Assets Scheme10 July FCA 
The government will publish draft clauses for the next Finance Bill, which will largely cover pre-announced policy changes18 JulyHMT 
DWP could publish feedback on call for evidence on decumulation and consultation paper on principles-based decumulation communication for OPSPossibly JulyDWP 
DWP could publish feedback to its Call for Evidence on how to solve the small pots challengePossibly JulyDWP 
FCA Consumer Duty implementation date for new and existing products or services31 July FCA 
Possible HMRC consultation on the new April 2024 pensions tax framework following abolishment of lifetime allowancePossibly late SummerHMRCFormer Chancellor headlines major pensions policy review
PDP and DWP to informally collaborate with industry to set new guidelines for connection dates to the pensions dashboardSummerDWP/FCAPensions dashboards connection date delayed again until 2026
Government to consult on extending cold-calling ban to all financial productsSummerHome OfficeGovernment to ban cold calling on all financial products
Autumn 2023   
New SMPI requirements come into effect – AS TM1 version 5.01 October  FRC 
FCA publish Policy Statement on sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) and investment product labelsQ3FCA 
FCA consult on new disclosure framework Possibly Autumn 2023FCA 
FCA consult on proposed changes to compensation rules 2023/24Probably Autumn 2023FCA 
DWP consult on extension of automatic enrolment to younger ages and for all of salaryAutumnDWP 
FCA publish Policy Statement on PDS regulatory frameworkPossibly late 2023FCA 
Implementation date for FCA new rules on default funds and cash warnings for non-workplace pensions1 DecemberFCAFCA confirms plans to introduce defaults and cash warnings for non-workplace pensions but backs away from mandatory ‘lifestyling’
2024    
FCA’s policy statement expected on changes to compensation rulesBy April 2024FCA 
Reduction in the dividend tax free allowance to £5006 April 2024HMRCTax bills set to spiral as Chancellor confirms deep freeze on personal taxation
Reduction in the capital gains allowance to £3,0006 April 2024HMRCTax bills set to spiral as Chancellor confirms deep freeze on personal taxation
Removal of lifetime allowance from pension tax rules6 April 2024HMRCFormer Chancellor headlines major pensions policy review
Later   
Stamp duty tax cut ends – doubles to £250,000March 2025HMRCSix things Jeremy Hunt should address at this month’s Budget
SPA to increase to 67 Between 6 April 2026 – 5 April 28DWP 
Freezing of tax thresholds until5 April 2028HMRC 
Freezing of IHT nil rate band until5 April 2028HMRCFamilies face extra £170,000 inheritance tax bill because of tax threshold freeze
NMPA rises to 57 (unless protected)6 April 2028HMRC 

