Consumer Duty Alliance Tech Forum announce more details of support available to advice professionals

Ian McKenna, Chair of the Consumer Duty Alliance Technology Forum, has announced today how the group will initially operate and how meetings will be conducted.

The Consumer Duty Alliance Technology Forum is an initiative by the Consumer Duty Alliance, a body launched on 9 March 2023 as an independent, not-for-profit, professional body set up to provide an effective platform for professional development across the sector, promoting financial planning, championing consumer duty and technology to ensure the delivery of consistently good consumer outcomes.

“In creating the Technology Forum, Keith Richards and I are aiming to support a constituency that is presently underserved”, Ian McKenna says. “There are a number of forums and groups that support advisers who are active adopters of technology, but we want to help those who are keen to adopt technology but are seeking help with the practicalities.

A LinkedIn Group has been established which is open to anyone working for an advice firm, a product provider or a technology supplier. This can be reached here https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12795360

Ian McKenna continues: “The Technology Forum will have an operating committee made up of eight members in addition to myself as Chair. Members of the operating committee will be individuals working with an adviser firm or who have previously worked with an adviser firm and have specialist experience that make them suited to joining the committee.”

The inaugural CDA Technology Forum will be held at 12pm GMT on Monday 5 June at 12pm (2-hour meeting).

Confirmed dates for the remainder of 2023 will be:

Monday 5 June 12pm – 2pm Friday 8 September 12pm – 2pm Wednesday 6 December 12pm – 2pm

Keith Richards, CEO of the Consumer Duty Alliances, concludes: “Technology continues to play a key role as an enabler to enhanced services and efficiencies for both firms and consumers alike. People of all generations have become increasingly tech savvy over recent years and expectations on the sector to become ‘tech smarter’ rather than having to simply ‘work harder’ is already evident and could help bridge the unengaged consumer advice gap.”