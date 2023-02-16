SimplyBiz announces PMI referral partnership with Usay Compare

SimplyBiz has announced that it has partnered with Usay Compare, the UK’s largest PMI specialist, to offer a referral service to its member firms.

The partnership provides an endorsed PMI referral route for complex cases, or advisers who do not focus on PMI as a core business area. In addition to Usay Compare’s extensive panel of leading insurers, users of the service will also have access to a client portal service, created to assist with keeping track of quotes.

Emma Vaughan, Head of Protection and Health Solutions, SimplyBiz, commented:“The importance of private medical insurance has grown significantly in recently years, and current NHS waiting times mean that advisers need a viable alternative solution for clients more than ever. Our PMI referral service has been designed to save advisers time when working in this often complex market, meet their clients’ needs, and help to deliver better outcomes in this vital area.

“The breadth of options available through Usay Compare, in addition to its dedication to exceptional service levels, and impressive conversion rates, make it a referral option in which advisers can be confident and I’m sure it’ll be a solution welcomed by both our member firms, and their clients.”

Sunny Solanki, Director of Usay Compare, added: “Usay Compare’s dedication to providing clients with the best, most cost-effective PMI solution has been at the core of the organisation’s ethos.

“Being introduced as SimplyBiz’s endorsed partner marks another significant milestone for Usay Compare. Together, we will be able to offer advisers a broad range of PMI solutions for their clients, while also sharing expertise and resources to drive innovation and growth. This partnership will also allow us to expand our reach and impact in new markets and industries.

“I am confident that this partnership will bring great benefits to both companies and valued clients, and I look forward to a bright future together.”