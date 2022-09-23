X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Tax cuts and interest rate hike reaction: Wesleyan’s Nick Henshaw warns of inflation risk to cash savings

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
September 23, 2022
in News
Share this story
inflation
Share this story

It’s been a week packed with news of interest rate hikes, market turbulence, currency fluctuations all capped off by today’s “fiscal event” announced by Chancellor Kwarteng with a raft of tax cuts and incentives aimed at stimulating economic growth.

In the light of this week’s news, Nick Henshaw, Head of Intermediary Distribution at Wesleyan Group, said: “Much of the reaction to the announcement of a 0.5% hike to interest rates yesterday has focused on the impact on mortgage payments.

“That’s entirely right, but let’s not forget that people’s cash savings are losing value every day that interest rates are outpaced by inflation, which is currently around four times higher. That situation doesn’t look like changing any time soon. Meanwhile, we have seen more stock market volatility this week amid concerns about declining company earnings, further rate increases ahead and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“So, where to invest? The market’s track record show’s it’ll outperform cash savings over time. Putting money in smoothed managed funds offers the opportunity to invest in equities and therefore bring the potential for higher returns over the long term, while the process of smoothing brings some protection from market volatility as returns are balanced out in good and bad years. Having conversations with clients around these options will now be more important than ever.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine