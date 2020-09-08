ARIE Capital has made 15 technology-based investments since it launched in 2016, offering a diverse portfolio that spans companies across various countries and in a spectrum of sectors such as Connectivity, Life Sciences, Fintech, Edtech and Sports/Media Tech. They have two exits under their belt and the portfolio continues to increase in value.

With a long track record in this space, coupled with a continuing desire to support cutting-edge innovation, ARIE Capital is launching its 2020 EIS fund to help grow some of their existing companies as well as some new companies that fit neatly within the portfolio.

These companies all have:

A proof of concept and/or barrier to entry

Market traction with revenues already

An initial B2B approach

Capable and dedicated management

The ability to scale and grow with significant upside potential

They have selected an initial 4 investee companies for the current raise:

Engage offers a white label communication platform to create apps with broad functionality including news feeds, payments, chat, gamification, forms, automation and vouchers

offers a white label communication platform to create apps with broad functionality including news feeds, payments, chat, gamification, forms, automation and vouchers Hip Impact Protection provides sensor devices embedded in hip protectors to efficiently detect all falls, creating alarms and capturing data for subsequent analysis; ideal for care homes and elderly people living alone

provides sensor devices embedded in hip protectors to efficiently detect all falls, creating alarms and capturing data for subsequent analysis; ideal for care homes and elderly people living alone Net4 is an Internet of Things Systems Integrator. It has a proprietary zero code application development environment together with a patented telephony technology (for use in the conference call market)

is an Internet of Things Systems Integrator. It has a proprietary zero code application development environment together with a patented telephony technology (for use in the conference call market) Vitabeam® science products utilise proprietary and specific LED lighting technologies to achieve higher standards of food safety and improved health security by encouraging growth in plants while destroying pathogens and bacteria.

Investment can be made via the fund or directly into the specific Investee Companies.

All the investee companies are trading and have received HMRC advanced assurance.

Capital can be deployed before 5th April 2021 for anyone requiring carry back into 2019/20.