The Exeter sees usage of its HealthWise service rise 10% in 2022, as consumers draw the maximum benefit from protection and health products

Protection and health insurer The Exeter, saw year-on-year usage of its free member health and wellbeing app, HealthWise, grow by 10% in 2022, demonstrating the increased value of such services within protection and health insurance products.

Remote GP appointments remained the most popular service, accounting for 61% of total usage, a 7.5% increase from 2021.

Other services also showed a marked increase in usage from last year. The Exeter’s data showed an 18% increase in the use of mental health support, with the service offering expert guidance for those experiencing conditions such as anxiety, bereavement and stress. Similarly, there was a 13% increase in the use of nutritional and lifestyle services, including appointments for weight management, digestive disorders, and general health conditions.

The data also shows that women are now more likely to use HealthWise than in previous years, with an equal division between men and women accessing services. This was a substantial improvement from data reported in 2019, which found that 37% of HealthWise users were female.

The increased and sustained uptake of HealthWise services across all member age groups, and the growing use of mental health and dietary support services, shows the broader range of support provided through insurance policies for everyday conditions that might not warrant a claim. As more people face challenges accessing timely healthcare, it’s important for advisers to share the wider benefits of insurance with clients.

Steve Bryan, Director of Distribution & Marketing at The Exeter, commented: “2022 was another difficult year for many families across the UK. With healthcare waiting times prompting ongoing headlines, we expected to see an uptick in use of our HealthWise service. The fact that two-thirds of appointments are driven by repeat users is particularly positive. This shows that our members are either accessing ongoing treatment or have had a great previous experience with the service provided through Square Health.

But it’s not just about remote GP appointments, as important as quick access to them is. Our members are using HealthWise to improve their health and wellbeing through mental health services, physiotherapy appointments and nutritional advice. We want to be supporting members every way we can, not just at the point of claim, so we’re glad to see that we’re making a difference with HealthWise, and the extra support it provides.”

Steve Casey, Marketing Director of Square Health which partnered with The Exeter to develop the HealthWise service, added: “The ability to help people quickly reach not only doctors, but mental health professionals, physiotherapists, nutritional experts and other medical professionals is a powerful tool. The easier the member journey to connected expert advice is, the more likely that members of The Exeter will take that step and potentially catch health conditions before they worsen.

“The feedback we receive about HealthWise is always highly encouraging and we are always looking to develop the services further for the sake of the members’ health and wellbeing.”