The ESG sector has grown rapidly over the last few years, and along with that so has investor interest. But something that doesn’t always flag up on investor’s ESG radars is Fixed Income. Sue Whitbread sat down with Cara Milton-Edwards, Fixed Income Strategist for iShares by BlackRock, to shed light on the situation.

In this video Cara details the growing popularity of Green Bonds and how the market has responded to increased investor demand.

Cara herself says, “We’ve come a long way since we saw the first Green Bond issued in 2007.” Now as the market has become larger, with a diversity of issuers, offering investors high quality credit.