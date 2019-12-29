*Highlight text, right click and hit “search google” for more info on any of the featured topics*

The Sunday Times reveals the 20 best funds of the 21st century, observing that despite 2 decades which have seen a global financial crisis, the advent of cryptocurrency, the boom and bust of tech, Brexit, the euro debt crisis and the rise of China, some managers have managed to enrich their investors.

However, they warn that Nick Train’s £6.6bn Lindsell Train UK Equity fund has been downgraded by leading ratings firm Morningstar amid concerns about its ability to buy and sell stocks as it gets larger. Analysts at Morningstar have lowered their rating of the fund from gold to bronze.

They recognise that New Year resolutions are always hard to keep, but if homeowners are going to make one for their finances, the paper suggests it should be this: overpay your mortgage. Interest rates have plunged again in the past few months, offering the prospect of huge savings for those taking out new deals.

The Sunday Telegraph predicts what might happen to the property market in 2020, and asks whether a Brexit deal might boost house prices.

It also reports that the housing market has received a post-election ‘Boris Bounce’ although to be frank, as at 0203 on the 29th, the paper has nothing fresher than December 27th.

The Mail on Sunday reports reasons to be cheerful as we head into 2020 with Alasdair McKinnon, who runs the £600 million Scottish Investment Trust from Edinburgh, believing the most powerful to be the certainty created by the emphatic General Election victory by the Conservatives.

In the spirit of optimism, the paper forecasts a new decade of opportunity. Hardly anyone predicted 10 years ago in the aftermath of the deepest recession since the Second World War that there would be ten years of uninterrupted growth for both the US and UK. UK unemployment was climbing above 8 per cent; now it is down to 3.8 per cent, the lowest since 1974. The Mail simply says “That’s astounding.”

