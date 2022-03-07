Triodos Bank UK recognised as ‘Best Buy’ for Stocks & Shares ISAs

Ethical Consumer ranks Triodos top of scoreboard, as only provider to fulfil all criteria

The Triodos Stocks & Shares ISA has been recognised as ‘Best Buy’ by Ethical Consumer magazine.

This is the first time that the magazine has looked specifically at Stocks & Shares ISAs.

Triodos was noted by the judges as being a ‘brilliant’ example of a provider with a ‘truly robust exclusion and inclusion criteria’, moving money away from harmful sectors to positive ones every time a customer invests.

Ethical Consumer also recognised Triodos’ transparency, noting that Triodos publishes details of its full holdings.

Bevis Watts, CEO of Triodos Bank UK, said: “We are very proud of the portfolio of award-winning impact investment funds managed by Triodos Investment Management, which we offer as a Stocks & Shares ISA. We see impact investing as a driving force in the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable world and we’re delighted that our mission to make money work for positive social, environmental and cultural change has been recognised by Ethical Consumer.

“At Triodos we don’t just have ethical offerings; being truly sustainable is the foundation on which our company is built.”

Clare Carlile, Writer & Researcher at Ethical Consumer and author of the guide, commented: “More and more companies are claiming to offer ethical investment options, including stocks and shares ISAs. We wanted to see whether their claims hold up! With lots of companies failing to explain to customers how they are actually ethical, we hope our research will separate out the options that consumers can trust.

“Triodos was a standout Best Buy. It was the only company offering ISAs that meet all four of our criteria. We were pleased to see not only the strength of Triodos’ criteria when deciding where to invest, but how transparent they are. Customers can check on the website where their money is going, which is so important.”

Along with The Big Exchange, Triodos outperformed Clim8 Invest, CIRCA5000, Interactive Investor, Hargreaves Lansdown, OneFamily, Wealthify, Nutmeg and Bestinvest to earn the Best Buy accreditation.

The magazine judged 10 providers as to their performance against four key criteria:

Is the whole company ethically focused?

Does the ISA clearly exclude fossil fuels?

Is the company transparent about its criteria and methodology?

Is it transparent about your investments prior to purchase?

Triodos was the only provider to fulfil all four of the examined criteria.