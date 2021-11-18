X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Wellness Cloud appointed by Brewin Dolphin to enhance employee wellbeing

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 18, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Wealth Manager, Brewin Dolphin, has partnered with Wellness Cloud, a leading UK wellbeing provider, to enhance their wellbeing support for the 2,500 employees in their organisation.

Wellness Cloud will provide, confidential, one-to-one remote sessions with experts in fertility, menopause, mental health, nutrition, coaching and parenting.

In addition, Wellness Cloud will provide Brewin Dolphin employees with access to its new personalised online Hub, where they can benefit from additional wellbeing resources, such as guides, videos, Q&As, live talks and courses.

Karen Taylor, Founder of Wellness Cloud, commented:Brewin Dolphin is setting the example for how companies can support their people and build a positive culture in the financial services sector. Employee wellbeing has a huge impact on engagement, recruitment, retention and overall performance and we’re so pleased that so many companies are recognising the importance of offering wellness support. We’re delighted to be partnering with Brewin Dolphin and providing a safe and confidential space to nurture their employee wellbeing.”

Caroline Lake, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Brewin Dolphin, commented: “We want to do everything we can to ensure our employees are supported and feel valued in their roles. Wellness Cloud provide an invaluable service and presented us with a clear approach for how they can support our wellbeing strategy. We’re delighted with the enthusiasm for their services among our colleagues and we look forward to the positive impact their appointment will have on our teams.”

The appointment of Wellness Cloud comes following a wave of demand among UK companies for increasing wellbeing support for employees, including specialist areas such as menopause and fertility. Wellness Cloud has been rolled out across all Brewin Dolphin offices in the UK and made available to employees as part of their benefits package.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine