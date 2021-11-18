Wellness Cloud appointed by Brewin Dolphin to enhance employee wellbeing

Wealth Manager, Brewin Dolphin, has partnered with Wellness Cloud, a leading UK wellbeing provider, to enhance their wellbeing support for the 2,500 employees in their organisation.

Wellness Cloud will provide, confidential, one-to-one remote sessions with experts in fertility, menopause, mental health, nutrition, coaching and parenting.

In addition, Wellness Cloud will provide Brewin Dolphin employees with access to its new personalised online Hub, where they can benefit from additional wellbeing resources, such as guides, videos, Q&As, live talks and courses.

Karen Taylor, Founder of Wellness Cloud, commented: “Brewin Dolphin is setting the example for how companies can support their people and build a positive culture in the financial services sector. Employee wellbeing has a huge impact on engagement, recruitment, retention and overall performance and we’re so pleased that so many companies are recognising the importance of offering wellness support. We’re delighted to be partnering with Brewin Dolphin and providing a safe and confidential space to nurture their employee wellbeing.”

Caroline Lake, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Brewin Dolphin, commented: “We want to do everything we can to ensure our employees are supported and feel valued in their roles. Wellness Cloud provide an invaluable service and presented us with a clear approach for how they can support our wellbeing strategy. We’re delighted with the enthusiasm for their services among our colleagues and we look forward to the positive impact their appointment will have on our teams.”

The appointment of Wellness Cloud comes following a wave of demand among UK companies for increasing wellbeing support for employees, including specialist areas such as menopause and fertility. Wellness Cloud has been rolled out across all Brewin Dolphin offices in the UK and made available to employees as part of their benefits package.