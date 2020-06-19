peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Wirecard CEO quits his post after weeks of investigations and plummeting stock price. Stories of other tech industry bosses also included today. Whilst pundits discuss UK debt, Mike Bird reflects on the primacy of USD in world trade.

Markus Braun quits Wirecard today.

Wirecard chief exec Markus Braun quits https://t.co/03bhLQy7jV — Dan McCrum (@FD) June 19, 2020

Auditors revealed the payment group is missing vast amounts of missing money yesterday.

Flashback 👀 Deutsche Bank revealed as behind €150m loan to Wirecard founder https://t.co/wQeRPdbqxO — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) June 19, 2020

Another corporate boss, Doug Gurr, confirmed a new career direction today.

Big chanage of roles – Amazon UK boss Doug Gurr is leaving to run the Natural History Museum. — George MacDonald (@GeorgeMacD) June 18, 2020

Tech industry heavyweight Tom Siebel sits down for an interview.

When you've been trampled by an elephant, you're not afraid to speak your mind. My interview with tech titan @TomSiebel on @C3_AI's revenue, when it will go public, why the firm is returning to the office now, and why "nobody cares about tech companies" https://t.co/i7KBgwzTQj — Jeff Elder (@JeffElder) June 18, 2020

UK debt reached record highs during May.

Debt (PSND ex) at the end of May 20 was £1,950.1 bn, an increase of £173.2 bn (or 20.5% points) compared with May 19, the largest year-on-year increase in debt as a percentage of GDP on record (monthly recs from March 93). https://t.co/UVpPtBQAJK pic.twitter.com/MPQohE8lqU — Fraser Munro (@Fraser_ONS_PSF) June 19, 2020

Travelodge reveal revanue is down 49%.

More detail on Travelodge from landlord presentation today: Revenue is down £132m (49%) to June 1, and even if hotels can open on July 4, they will need a 6-8 week lead time. — Sabah Meddings (@sabahmeddings) June 19, 2020

More information to be announced later today, but more words on latest Brexit negotiation impasse.

European Council President says he told Boris Johnson that EU "committed to reach agreement but not at any cost" #Brexit Says he debriefed EU leaders on Monday's meeting with the PM at the virtual summit today — katya adler (@BBCkatyaadler) June 19, 2020

Finally, check out this data demonstrating the primacy of the US dollar in the global financial system.

This is an absolutely brilliant primer on the centrality of the USD to the global financial system. Maybe the best thing out there at this length and online for explaining how everything works. (HT @Brad_Setser) https://t.co/mrZ6oRNG1H pic.twitter.com/LzV3urhnvH — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) June 19, 2020

