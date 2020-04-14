We would be delighted if you could join us for a very special ESG webinar taking place on 28th April.

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria are assuming an unprecedented importance in the world of investment.

The webinar with King & Shaxson will take place from 10:00am – 11:00am to include CPD.

Wayne Bishop, CEO at King & Shaxson will focus the discussion around:

The post-coronavirus world

Bond investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing

Property investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing

Equity investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing

In addition, you will hear from guest speaker Ben Nelmes of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) focused around the following learning objectives:

A basic understanding of what the EU Ecolabel is, what the EU taxonomy is, and what it means about the underlying products it certifies

An awareness of the new regulatory duties on advisers which are coming in the EU under the disclosure regulation and under changes to the MiFID II suitability assessment

An awareness of how the UK institutional market may be changed by tightening regulatory requirements

