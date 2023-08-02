Aviva Investors appoints Head of Global Wealth – UK

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, has appointed Smera Ashraf as Head of Global Wealth – UK. She is based in London and reports to Charlie Jewkes, Head of Global Wealth.

In this new role, Smera will be responsible for driving growth across Aviva Investors’ UK wealth business, working across all channels including UK intermediaries, Discretionary Wealth and Global Financial Institutions.

Smera has a strong background in business strategy and management within both wealth and asset management. She joins Aviva Investors from HSBC Asset Management where she was Global Commercial Sustainability Manager, focused on sustainable propositions for clients. Prior to this, she led the UK retail distribution teams for three years. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics as well as the Investment Management Certificate and has completed the Sustainable Leadership programme at Imperial College London.

Charlie Jewkes, Head of Global Wealth, said: “The UK wealth channel is of key importance to our business and Smera brings a deep understanding of the channel and servicing UK and Global Clients. As more and more clients look to ensure ESG is embedded in their portfolios, her experience in this area will also be particularly valuable.”