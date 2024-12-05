Aviva Investors strengthens Global Equities team with return of Richard Saldanha

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, announces it has reappointed Richard Saldanha to its Global Equities team following a short period away from the business. Based in London, Richard will report to Isabel Emo Capodilista, Head of Equities.

Richard will be returning to manage the Aviva Investors Global Equity Income Fund, which he ran for over 10 years, until November 2024. Richard will be supported by the wider Global Equities team. He originally joined Aviva Investors in 2006 began managing income mandates across a range of global portfolios in 2009 and managed the Global Equity Income Fund since 2013.

Daniel McHugh, Chief Investment Officer, Aviva Investors, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Richard back to Aviva Investors. His track record and standing in the industry speaks for itself. We look forward to him resuming his duties on the Global Equity Income Fund in due course and to continue working with the team to deliver excellent investment performance for our clients and maintain our market leading track record in Global Equity Income achieved over the last decade.”