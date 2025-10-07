Benchmark partners with amicable to support advisers with wealth transfer conversations

Benchmark Capital (“Benchmark”), a leading provider of financial planning solutions and part of the Schroders Group, has announced a new partnership with amicable to support advisers in helping families navigate sensitive, finance-related conversations.

Advisers often guide families through sensitive financial topics. amicable, specialists in supporting couples through one of life’s most emotionally complex experiences, divorce, offer a distinctive, emotionally led approach to facilitating difficult discussions about money, drawing on proven coaching models and real-world expertise.

Benchmark have worked in partnership with amicable to develop a series of bespoke modules built on insights from amicable’s negotiation team, to support advisers with difficult family conversations about money.

This has become especially relevant following the Autumn Budget change, which brings unused pensions into the estate for Inheritance Tax from 2027. This has created a greater need for advisers to guide families through sensitive financial topics, such as wealth transfer, often much earlier than otherwise planned and sits alongside technical training support for advisers on the IHT changes.

In the latest Schroder’s UK Financial Adviser Survey, 92% of advisers indicated that the change had prompted these conversations, which can be challenging for both those wanting to give, and the inheritors of wealth who may have never discussed finances with their family before.

The partnership focuses on communication frameworks for emotionally charged conversations, so has a broad appeal beyond wealth transfer for handling complex, sensitive or difficult discussions.

Ed Dymott, CEO, Benchmark said:

“We are committed to equipping advisers with valuable, practical insights that help them build stronger businesses. Wealth transfer can pose significant challenges for advice firms, so by offering both technical expertise and essential ‘soft skills’ support, we ensure advisers are well prepared to navigate these complexities.

“We’ re proud to partner with amicable to offer comprehensive support for advisers in navigating IHT discussions. This partnership highlights our commitment to providing advisers with additional support—in addition to technology and compliance—to help them achieve their goals and grow their business.”

Kate Daly, Co-founder, amicable said:

“Giving advisers the tools to understand what clients are going through emotionally, and their very real feelings tied to money and decision-making, can really help them guide families to better outcomes. It’s not just about the numbers, it’s about supporting people through often very difficult, highly charged conversations.

“It’s been fantastic to work with Benchmark on this partnership and share insights with their advisers that are both highly practical and immediately applicable to their business.”