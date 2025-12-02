Bereavement is the fourth most common reason for referral to RedArc

As National Grief Awareness Week is observed from 2 December 2025, data from RedArc has revealed that bereavement is consistently the fourth most common reason for referrals to its support services, and has been over the past 10 years.

The awareness week aims to shine a light on the impact of grief and promote a better understanding of the varied effects it can have on people. RedArc emphasises that while grief is a universal experience, far more needs to be done to ensure that those who have lost a loved one receive the understanding, compassion, and support they need. Not only is it the right thing to do, but supporting people through grief is also essential for their long-term well-being. When grief is not properly addressed, it can have a lasting impact on both physical and mental health, leading to further challenges in the future.

To help prevent this, insurers must collaborate with trusted third-party specialists who provide high-quality grief support, and employers should prioritise partnering with providers who can deliver compassionate, professional care to their people when it’s needed most.

Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc commented: “It’s remarkable that almost everyone will experience the loss of someone close at some point in their lives, yet despite this shared reality, so many still feel they don’t have the right support or the right people to talk to. We can – and must – do better.”

Grief is universal – the healing process is not

RedArc explains that while bereavement is a universal experience, the journey through grief is deeply personal and manifests very differently. For some, returning to work can provide structure and a sense of normality, while for others it may feel overwhelming. Likewise, talking about a loved one who has died can bring comfort to some people but may be too painful for others. Challenges can also occur within blended families, where differing perspectives among step-relatives on arrangements and approaches to grieving can add further complexity to an already difficult situation. Although many can relate to the pain of loss, employers and insurers must be cognisant that the way individuals cope and find healing varies greatly from person to person.

Time to adjust

Further data from RedArc reveals significant variation in the time it takes individuals to adjust or cope following a bereavement. On average, RedArc nurses provide support for approximately four months; however, in around eight per cent of cases, this support extends beyond one year. These referrals are not normally made immediately after the loss, but rather when individuals realise that their recovery has not progressed as much as they had hoped in the months following the bereavement.

Insurer and employer support

Insurers are increasingly offering comprehensive grief support, which, in addition to support for mental and physical health, may also include assistance with arranging probate and other practical matters. Employers, in turn, should ensure that this external support is complemented by compassionate guidance from within the organisation. This means actively engaging with employees to understand what would help them most and responding to their evolving needs over time. The type of support required may change depending on how an individual is coping with their grief, the practical implications as well as the circumstances of the loss and their relationship to the person who has died.

Ideal support

Having consistent support from the same person can be crucial in building trust and understanding during the different aspects of grief. Equally important is access to professionals who can identify and signpost individuals to appropriate organisations such as specialist grief charities that can offer tailored assistance or help with impacts such as the need to arrange eldercare. Resources such as literature and storybooks for children can help parents navigate difficult conversations, while access to additional services – including talking therapies and complementary therapies – can further aid the healing process.

Christine Husbands concluded: “Unaddressed grief can be a silent burden, with the potential to cause serious physical or emotional consequences later in life. It’s important to recognise that there is no right or wrong way to grieve – but there is a right way to provide support, and that’s by ensuring it is both comprehensive and highly individualised.”