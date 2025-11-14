Beyond the finfluencers: AMI urges advisers to take the lead in online conversations

The latest Viewpoint research from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) reveals a significant opportunity for advisers to expand their influence and connect with their audience through social media. According to Stacy Penn, Head of Policy at AMI, embracing digital engagement could help bring protection to life, improve wider understanding, and strengthen relationships with younger audiences.

Stacy highlights the importance of developing a tailored social media strategy, one that blends authenticity, consistency, and compliance while reflecting both individual and firm values. With AI offering useful tools for content planning and creation, advisers are encouraged to leverage technology responsibly, ensuring that genuine insight and professionalism remain at the core.

As concerns rise over the growing role of “finfluencers,” AMI’s message is clear: advisers have a vital role to play online in shaping credible, informed conversations about protection and the value of advice.

Stacy Penn, Head of Policy, AMI, said:

“Our Viewpoint research highlights the opportunity for advisers to grow their social media presence. Wider engagement would help a variety of areas and by bringing protection to life and sharing real life experiences, we could improve consumer understanding and reach younger audiences.

One of the key Calls to Action in our report is for advice firms and advisers to create a tailored social media plan. There are many factors to consider, such as ensuring content is authentic and consistent, providing human insight and representing both your personality and a firm’s brand and values whilst ensuring relevant regulatory requirements are met.

AI can be utilised as a social media planning tool and support content creation; however, it’s important to be mindful of authenticity. There is a wealth of industry resources available to help firms and advisers take that first step. Social media is here to stay, and as the role of finfluencers is a top three concern amongst advisers, we must engage with consumers online to deliver credible, professional messages that resonate and show the value of protection and advice.”