Broadstone appoints Rob Kerry as Actuarial Director to enhance life insurance capabilities

Broadstone, a leading independent UK consultancy delivering expert advice to employers, insurers, pension scheme trustees and lenders, today announces the appointment of Rob Kerry as Actuarial Director.

Rob joins Broadstone’s Insurance, Regulatory and Risk division within its Life Insurance team which delivers a range of actuarial and consulting services to the market.

He brings over 40 years of experience to Broadstone from the senior roles he has held at major insurers like Equitable Life, Pearl Assurance, and Aviva. Most recently, Rob was Chief Actuary at Utmost Life and Pensions where he was instrumental in Utmost’s entry into the bulk purchase annuity (BPA) market.

Rob’s appointment enhances Broadstone’s capacity in regulated roles, supports its With-Profits, product and M&A expertise and helps expand its already broad range of services in the life insurance market, building on the acquisition of BPA specialists ExactVAL announced in June 2025.

Darren Richards, Head of Insurance, Regulatory & Risk at Broadstone, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rob to Broadstone and our growing Insurance, Regulatory & Risk division.

“Rob’s exceptional experience across many of the UK’s leading insurers will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our life practice and expand our capabilities. His expertise aligns perfectly with our strategic growth ambitions in life insurance and the fast-growing bulk purchase annuity market.”

Rob Kerry, Actuarial Director at Broadstone, commented: “Broadstone has built an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality, specialist actuarial advice within the life and With-Profits sector.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s trusted by a wide range of insurers for its deep technical expertise and insights. With established strengths across with-profits, M&A, product development and BPA, Broadstone is well placed to support life insurers through both strategic projects and day-to-day challenges and I’m looking forward to making an impactful contribution to this work and our growing team.”