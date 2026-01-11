Businesses urged to prepare now as cyber security threats intensify

Businesses have been warned that the threat from cyber criminals will escalate in scale and sophistication next year. With ransomware gangs operating like commercial enterprises and artificial intelligence accelerating attack techniques, a leading expert has warned delaying action risks serious operational and reputational damage in 2026.

Tech and cyber security expert Roy Shelton, founder of Connectus Business Solutions, said the coming year will mark another turning point for cyber security planning.

He said: “2026 will be another key year in the cyber security space, and it is vital businesses start planning now for what lies ahead. The threat from cyber criminals is getting more challenging all the time. Attacks are more sophisticated, more targeted and harder to detect, and organisations can no longer rely on legacy approaches to keep them safe.

“Cyber security is no longer just an IT issue – it’s a business survival issue. Those who plan ahead will be far more resilient when 2026 arrives. For tech leaders, January presents a critical opportunity to reassess risk, align security with business strategy and ensure cyber readiness keeps pace with an increasingly hostile digital environment.”

Here, Roy highlights the five key areas businesses should focus on now to prepare for 2026:

1. Shift from prevention to resilience

While strong defences remain essential, organisations must accept that breaches are increasingly inevitable. In 2026, businesses will be judged not just on whether they are attacked, but on how quickly and effectively they respond. Regularly tested incident response plans, secure backups and clear recovery procedures will be critical.

2. Tackle supply chain cyber risk

High-profile supply chain breaches have demonstrated how a single compromised vendor can expose thousands of organisations. As digital ecosystems grow more complex, businesses must improve visibility across suppliers, assess third-party security controls and enforce minimum standards as part of procurement processes.

3. Prepare for tougher regulation and scrutiny

Data protection and cyber security regulations continue to tighten globally, with increased fines and personal accountability for senior leaders. Boards are expected to understand cyber risk in business terms, and insurers are demanding stronger evidence of security maturity before offering coverage.

4. Invest in people as well as technology

Human error remains one of the leading causes of breaches, but attacks are becoming more convincing. Deepfake voice and video scams, AI-generated phishing emails and impersonation fraud are making it harder for employees to spot threats. Continuous, scenario-based security awareness training will be essential.

5. Secure digital transformation and AI adoption

AI, automation and connected devices are delivering efficiency gains but also expanding attack surfaces. Security needs to be built into new systems from day one, with clear governance around AI use, data access and monitoring.