Canaccord Wealth strengthens IFA team with key hire of Andy Kelly in London and South East

Wealth manager, Canaccord Wealth, has announced the appointment of Andy Kelly (pictured) as it continues its expansion into the IFA market.

With 25 years of industry experience, Andy joins Canaccord from FE Investments where he spent eight-and-a-half years successfully promoting central investment propositions to IFAs. His extensive background includes nine years with Aviva, making him a highly experienced MPS and platform salesperson. Andy will be covering London and the Southeast.

Head of Intermediaries Business Development, Lee McDowell, said: “We have a 20-year track record in MPS with some of the best risk adjusted performance in the industry and Andy will be instrumental in demonstrating the robustness and value of our proposition to IFAs.

“This is an exciting time for Canaccord Wealth in the Centralised Investment Proposition space. We are expanding our geographical footprint, and this appointment demonstrate our continued commitment to the UK IFA market following the recent hires of Francis Walker in the North of England and Kathryn Sargent in the Midlands.”

Andy Kelly, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth said: “I’m looking forward to getting started. Canaccord Wealth has a huge amount to offer, and it’s a great opportunity to take our proposition to IFAs and demonstrate how we can help clients grow their wealth with confidence.”