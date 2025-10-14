Canada Life International achieves top financial AKG rating for second year running

Canada Life has achieved a financial strength rating of ‘A, Superior’ – the highest accolade possible – across each of its international life companies, from the financial analytics and independent ratings specialist, AKG.

It is the second year that Canada Life International Ltd, CLI Institutional Ltd, and Canada Life International Assurance (Ireland) DAC, have achieved the ‘A, Superior’ rating.

In addition to overall financial strength, the companies were assessed on several supporting assessment areas, including Image and Strategy, and Business Performance.

The assessment areas, known as Supporting Ratings, were scored out of a possible five stars. Each company achieved the maximum score against all categories.

Canada Life International has sustained five stars for all Supporting Ratings since 2015.

Sean Christian, Chief Executive, Canada Life International & Managing Director – Wealth Division, Canada Life UK commented:

“AKG is widely known as the gold standard in assessing international bond providers, and we are delighted to have achieved their highest possible ratings once again.

“We are also proud to have sustained 5-star ratings in all supporting assessment areas for the past decade.

“Our International business is having another exceptionally strong year. Our H1 inflows were at a record level, following 2024, which was also a record year. Our breadth of proposition clearly resonates with advisers and is delivering real value to their customers.

“In an uncertain and evolving financial climate, advisers and their customers need reassurance that providers are stable and reliable, whilst still committed to innovation and the market. The AKG assessment references our parental ownership, Great-West Lifeco, one of the oldest life companies in Canada. Our industry has experienced numerous ownership changes through private equity investment and disinvestment, and it is clear from speaking to advisers that they and their clients value the long-term certainty and stability that our parental ownership gives them.”