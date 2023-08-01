Catastrophe Bond Market Doubles in Size following Decade-Long Growth in Natural Disasters, according to Morningstar

Despite being small compared to some markets, the catastrophe bond market continues to grow, enhancing market depth and liquidity – that’s according to recent research from Morningstar released today.

In real terms, the catastrophe bond market now exceeds $40 billion, which is about double that of a decade ago. This growth trend coincides with the greater frequency of natural disasters and emphasises the ongoing need for insurance for losses related to catastrophes.

The appeal of this market is its lower correlation to traditional bond and stock markets due to the unpredictable nature of weather-related disasters, and potential for higher returns. The concept is as such: if a disaster doesn’t occur, the investor will receive their money back plus interest. If a disaster does occur, the investor can lose some or all of their money depending on the cost to the reinsurer. Morningstar’s latest report looks at how the market for catastrophe bonds has evolved over its roughly 25-year history.

“This higher risk and potential for individual bonds to experience significant losses means diversification is key when investing in a catastrophe bond strategy. The challenge for this asset class is that despite the years of data on such naturally occurring events, reinsurance companies try to assign reasonable probabilities to the occurrence of a specific event, but they lack any consistent predictability, particularly as climate change introduces additional uncertainties.” said Mara Dobrescu, Director of Fixed-Income Research, Morningstar

Key takeaways include: