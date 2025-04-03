Chartering new paths – expanding the career potential of paraplanners

When we talk about careers in financial planning, paraplanners don’t always get the spotlight. For all the value they bring, paraplanners have traditionally been viewed through a fairly narrow lens: the back-office role, the report writer, the support act. But that’s changing — and fast. With more paraplanners gaining chartered status and taking control of their own professional growth, the career paths available today are far more diverse, exciting, and future facing than ever before. IFA Magazine’s Jenny Hunter brings the final instalment of a three-part series about paraplanners and Chartered status.

So, what does the road ahead look like? IFA Magazine polled[i] industry professionals to take the pulse of the profession — and the results reveal a workforce that’s curious, ambitious, and ready for more (even if they’re still figuring out exactly what that “more” looks like).

More than just report writing

First off, let’s bust the myth that paraplanning is a stepping stone to something else — or a career with a glass ceiling. It absolutely doesn’t have to be. For those who’ve achieved chartered status (or are on the way), there’s a growing appetite to carve out specialist roles and bring more depth to their knowledge.

When we asked which career path beyond traditional paraplanning was the most interesting, 44% of respondents pointed to specialist roles. That could mean focusing on complex pensions, tax planning, trust work, or estate planning — areas that demand a high level of technical expertise and offer a real sense of purpose and challenge.

What’s clear is that many paraplanners don’t want to move away from their technical roots — they just want to go deeper. Becoming Chartered gives them the credibility and confidence to do just that.

Following close behind in the poll was training and mentoring, chosen by 33% of respondents. There’s a clear desire among paraplanners to give back — to pass on what they’ve learned and support newer entrants into the profession. Whether it’s informal peer support, structured training, or even becoming an accredited trainer, there’s plenty of scope for those with a passion for people development to make their mark.

And let’s not forget consultancy, which 22% of our poll participants found appealing. It’s still an emerging route, but for the confident communicator with technical chops and a strategic brain, becoming a paraplanning consultant — either independently or as part of a larger advisory support business — can be a great way to mix things up.

Oh, and for the record? Not a single respondent said they wanted to stay within traditional paraplanning. If that’s not a sign of a profession hungry for evolution, we don’t know what is.

Freelancing and flexibility

We’ve all heard the buzz around flexible working and freelancing — and in many corners of the advice profession, it’s gaining serious ground. But does that extend to paraplanning?

Well… not quite. At least not yet.

When we asked whether paraplanners should consider freelancing for greater flexibility, only 17% said they were considering it. Another 17% were not sure yet. And surprisingly, not a single respondent said they were already freelance. The rest — a solid 67% — said they preferred employment.

So, what’s holding people back?

Freelancing in paraplanning comes with some undeniable perks: control over your workload, the potential for higher earnings, the ability to work with a range of firms and advisers, and that elusive work-life balance. But it also comes with risk — inconsistent income, the need for self-promotion, and often, isolation from a team environment.

It may be that more paraplanners would consider freelancing if the path were clearer. As one respondent put it, “I like the idea of freelancing, but I wouldn’t know where to start.” There’s clearly an opportunity here for more visibility and guidance on how to successfully make the leap.

For now, it seems that employment still offers the security, structure, and team dynamic that many paraplanners value — especially those who are earlier in their career or still building confidence.

Climbing the leadership ladder

Let’s talk leadership. Because as more paraplanners build deep technical skills and professional credibility, it’s only natural that they’d start to eye up management and strategic roles.

But it’s not always an easy transition.

When we asked about the biggest challenge paraplanners face when moving into leadership roles, the votes were split evenly between two key issues: lack of career pathways (40%) and confidence and visibility (40%). Another 20% cited a skills & qualifications gap — but notably, no one blamed a lack of employer support.

This tells us two things. First, firms are generally supportive of career progression — but they may not have the structures in place to make it happen smoothly. And second, paraplanners themselves may not always feel seen, valued, or equipped to take the next step.

The solution? It’s multi-layered. Firms need to be clearer about progression routes — not just for advisers, but for paraplanners too. Think career frameworks, internal mentoring, and open conversations about what growth can look like.

At the same time, paraplanners need support to build visibility and confidence. That could mean opportunities to present at client meetings, lead projects, or shadow leaders. Often, the biggest shift isn’t skills — it’s mindset.

Chartered status can help here too, acting as a badge of credibility and a launchpad for new responsibilities. But that brings us to another big question…

Is chartered status a career game-changer?

We’ll cut to the chase: yes and no.

When we asked how important chartered status is in shaping a paraplanner’s long-term career, 55% said it’s a nice to have but not crucial. Another 36% called it essential for progression, while just 5% said it was necessary for their goals and 5% were unsure.

This split reflects the reality that chartered status is valuable — but it’s not a magic key. It can absolutely open doors, increase credibility, and support specialist or leadership moves. But it’s not the only marker of a successful or fulfilling career.

That said, the journey to chartered — building technical knowledge, studying across disciplines, and proving your commitment — often has as much impact as the letters after your name.

For those who want to diversify, specialise, or step up, becoming chartered is a powerful way to show you’re serious. But it’s equally valid to pursue a fulfilling paraplanning career without chasing chartered status — especially if your focus is on client outcomes, team collaboration, or mentoring others.

Ultimately, it’s about alignment. What kind of work excites you? Where do you want to grow? Chartered status is a tool — not a destination.

Planning for the future

If there’s one thing our poll made crystal clear, it’s that technical expertise is king. When we asked what’s the biggest driver of career progression as a paraplanner, 100% of respondents — yes, every single one — said expanding technical expertise.

Not salary. Not titles. Not even client interaction. Just good old-fashioned knowledge.

This is great news for the profession. It shows a commitment to depth, to learning, and to delivering real value. But it also raises an important question: how can paraplanners align their technical growth with the future of financial advice?

Because the industry is changing. Fast.

Whether it’s the growing importance of ESG and sustainability, the shift to digital-first platforms and tools, or the complex world of intergenerational wealth planning, the future will demand new skills and fresh thinking.

For paraplanners, this is a huge opportunity. Those who embrace these trends — who learn the ins and outs of ESG funds, who get comfortable with AI and client portals, who understand the nuances of family dynamics and legacy planning — will be in high demand.

Add in the potential to lead, train, consult, or specialise, and it’s clear that the career paths for paraplanners are only getting broader and more dynamic.

Your career, your way

So, where does this leave us?

Paraplanning is no longer a behind-the-scenes role. It’s a springboard — to specialism, to leadership, to independence, or to shaping the next generation. And with more paraplanners becoming chartered, the profession is stepping into its power in new and exciting ways.

Whether you want to stay deeply technical, try your hand at training, carve out a niche, or one day run the firm — the path is open. It just might not be clearly signposted yet.

So, our message to paraplanners? Be bold. Get visible. Back yourself. Your skills are needed, your insight is valued, and your career is yours to design.

And to firms? Keep investing in your paraplanners. Ask them where they want to go — and help them get there.

The future of financial planning isn’t just about great advice. It’s about the brilliant minds behind it. And paraplanners are leading the charge.

About Jenny Hunter

Jenny Hunter is a Senior Financial Journalist at IFA Magazine. Qualified as a Paraplanner and Chartered Financial Planner herself, her perspective and insight into the business of advice is based on over a decade of personal experience working in the profession.

[i] According to a LinkedIn poll conducted by IFA Magazine over a week in March 2025, aimed at industry professionals, participants responded to five key questions designed to gauge sentiment toward the strategic impact of paraplanners.