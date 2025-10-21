CII and PFS recognise excellence with Apprenticeship Awards and Qualification Prizes

As part of its commitment to upholding professionalism, and developing the next generation of talent, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) held their third annual Apprenticeship Awards and Qualification Prize giving ceremony on Friday evening (17 Oct 2025), recognising excellence across the insurance and financial planning professions.

PFS President Carla Brown were in attendance, along with award winners, finalists, and their guests.

The CII and PFS Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the hard work and success of insurance and personal finance apprentices, their employers, and training providers. At the event, held in Westminster Hall, Saudi Insurance firm Tawinuya was awarded Apprentice Employer of the Year (Large) and Simpsons Financial Services was named Apprentice Employer of the Year (SME).

Mhairi Lowson received the award for Insurance Practitioner Apprentice of the Year, Abdul Hanan received Insurance Professional Apprentice of the Year, Elizabeth Dewick was awarded Senior Insurance Professional Apprentice of the Year, and Zurich was awarded Social Equality Apprentice Employer.

Within financial services, Daniel Martin was named Financial Adviser Apprentice of the Year, Milena Damjanovic received the award for Paraplanner Apprentice of the Year, and Oliver Giles was awarded Financial Services Administrator Apprentice of the Year.

The CII also gave 37 qualification prizes, recognising exceptional performance in exams and coursework. Each winner receives a cash prize of up to £1,000, and a certificate.

James O’Hara FCII, Chartered Insurance Broker of Abbey Insurance, was named Best New Fellow as a result of achieving the highest mark this year in his major achievement.James will receive the prestigious CII Rutter Medal.

Nicola Stacey, President of the CII, said: “We are delighted to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year’s award winners and finalists. Those recognised have demonstrated professionalism, technical excellence, and a commitment to continuous development. They should each be exceptionally proud of their hard work.”

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “It is a privilege to acknowledge the dedication and capability of those entering the financial planning profession through apprenticeships. Their accomplishments exemplify the high standards we seek to uphold, and we commend the firms and individuals who are investing in the future of financial planning through quality training and support.”