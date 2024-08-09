Countrywide Surveying Services announces double Associate Director appointments

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), one of the leading suppliers of property risk management, valuations and customer surveys in the UK, has announced the appointment of Matthew Ison and Andrew Peters as Associate Directors of Technical Services.

Matthew began his career with Countrywide Surveying Services back in 2013 when he joined the Company’s graduate surveyor scheme and until recently was Head of Operational Risk.

Andrew brings over two decades of experience in surveying and estate agency, with a career that started at Thomas Morris as a senior negotiator. His journey with CSS began in 2012 as an Associate Surveyor, culminating in his role as Head of Technical Services in 2023.

As senior members of CSS’s Technical Services Team, their roles will be to ensure that the service to customers and corporate clients is of the highest standard and suitably risk controlled at all times, whilst also supporting sustainable profit growth.

Matthew Cumber, Managing Director at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented: “Both Matt and Andrew have developed first-class reputations for their extensive technical knowledge and experience, earning immense respect from both clients and colleagues alike. Their proven leadership abilities and invaluable contributions continue to be central to the ongoing success of CSS.

“Sincere congratulations to them both on their well-deserved appointments. My leadership team colleagues, and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to consolidate our market leading position in terms of property risk and technical support.”