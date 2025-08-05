CT expands universal offering with addition of multi-manager range

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the leading global asset management group, has brought its CT MM Lifestyle range under its CT Universal brand. All five MM Lifestyle Funds have been renamed CT Multi-Manager Universal, aligning them to use the proprietary Strategic Asset Allocation model used across the CT Universal MAP and CT Sustainable Universal MAP ranges. These changes also see the Annual Management Charges (“AMC”) and the Ongoing Charges Figures (“OCF”) of the Funds reduced, with most of the range now capped at a competitive OCF of between 0.60% and 0.65%.

The changes will see the following funds change name to align with the Universal brand:

Current Fund name: New Fund name: Typical equity allocation CT MM Lifestyle 3 Fund CT Multi-Manager Universal Defensive Fund 10% – 50% CT MM Lifestyle 4 Fund CT Multi-Manager Universal Cautious Fund 20% – 60% CT MM Lifestyle 5 Fund CT Multi-Manager Universal Balanced Fund 30% – 70% CT MM Lifestyle 6 Fund CT Multi-Manager Universal Growth Fund 40% – 80% CT MM Lifestyle 7 Fund CT Multi-Manager Universal Adventurous Fund 60% – 100%

The proprietary Strategic Asset Allocation model, developed by the Multi-Asset Solutions team, sets out the appropriate blend of assets for each Fund to help deliver the highest potential return for each volatility range and matching risk profile, and has been a critical component which has driven the strong performance outcomes from the existing Universal range of Funds. The equity allocations, shown in the table above, reflect the typical exposure associated with each Fund’s target volatility range and risk profile.

The Funds retain their ability to invest across a broad spectrum of asset classes, geographies, investment managers and investment styles, including investing in Columbia Threadneedle’s own investment solutions. This flexibility ensures the Funds remain suitable for a broad range of investment objectives and time horizons.

These changes have been made to better reflect how the Funds are managed and will provide enhanced value through the reduction in fees.

Mike O’Toole, Head of UK Wholesale at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “We believe these changes will deliver enhanced value to our clients. By aligning behind our proprietary Strategic Asset Allocation model, which already drives the successful CT Universal MAP and CT Sustainable Universal MAP ranges, the Funds are better positioned to drive value for clients seeking a whole of market risk managed solution.”

Paul Niven, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “The 20 strong Multi-Asset team has built an enviable performance track record over the years and looks forward to bringing this expertise to the newly branded CT Multi-Manager Universal range. Bringing the Funds under the CT Universal brand and asset allocation process adds a new competitively priced whole of market solution to our investment offering for clients.”

The changes do not impact the way the Funds manage their risk profiles. The aim of the changes is to enhance the outcomes that investors can expect to achieve. The Funds will continue to be managed by the Columbia Threadneedle Multi-Manager team led by Paul Green.