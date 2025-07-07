Darlington Building Society increases LTV to 80% across buy to let range and launches new 5-year fixed rates 

Darlington Building Society has launched new five-year fixed rates on their buy to let range and has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) from 75% to 80%, including for expat borrowers and holiday let investors.

Available from today, the updated range is designed to give brokers greater flexibility when working with landlords who are looking to remortgage former residential properties, raise capital, or secure fixed-rate deals on holiday lets with personal use.

Headline rates include:

Buy to let – 5-year fixed – 5.19% – £999 fee

Expat buy to let – 5-year fixed – 5.49% – £999 fee

Holiday let – 5-year fixed – 5.49% – £999 fee

All products benefit from a reduced ICR stress rate of pay rate plus 1%, helping support affordability at the higher LTV.

Darlington’s well-established buy-to-let criteria remain in place, including:

No minimum income requirement

First-time buyer and first-time landlord eligibility

Up to 90 days’ personal use for holiday lets

Remortgage options for former residential properties

The move to 80% LTV reflects direct broker feedback, especially in the expat market where higher LTV remortgages have been harder to secure.

This update follows the Society’s recent announcement in June that it has joined the Mortgage Intelligence panel, strengthening its intermediary distribution and expanding broker access across the UK.

Christopher Blewitt, Head of Mortgage Distribution at Darlington Building Society, said:

“We’ve built a buy to let range that genuinely works for brokers, with real-world criteria and products that support clients across a variety of situations.

“The increase from 75% to 80% LTV is a direct response to broker feedback and gives more room for landlords needing to raise capital or repurpose a previous residential property. Whether it’s an expat looking to remortgage their former UK home onto a buy to let, or a holiday let owner looking to optimise cash flow, these changes give brokers another practical option.”

The products are available now through Darlington Building Society’s intermediary partners. For more information, visit: https://www.darlington.co.uk