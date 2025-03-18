Defaqto names best performing portfolios in MPS Comparator Awards 2025

Defaqto has announced the winners of the Defaqto MPS Comparator Awards 2025, details of which are shown below.

Following the launch of Defaqto’s MPS Comparator last year, the Awards recognise the most consistently strong performing MPS solutions. MPS continues to be the fastest growing part of the investment market, and Defaqto is a leader in MPS analysis given its depth and breadth of coverage underpinned by its industry-leading MPS dataset.

The top performers have been named across five MPS Comparator cohorts: Defensive; Cautious; Balanced; Growth; and Adventurous. Each Comparator has six awards: an overall winner – the most consistent performing portfolio; and five highly commended winners – the next five most consistent performing portfolios in the respective cohort.

The Awards are based on five years discrete risk-adjusted performance measures, with only those portfolios which have submitted real investment performance being eligible.

The 2025 winners are:

Comparator: Defensive

Winner Ascencia Portfolio of Sharia Compliant Solutions 4 Highly Commended Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 4 Parmenion PIM Tactical Active- Risk Grade 1 Parmenion Strategic Passive – Risk Grade 1 Ascencia Safety First 3 Parmenion PIM Tactical Passive – Risk Grade 1

Comparator: Cautious

Winner Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 6 Highly Commended Ascencia Portfolio of Sharia Compliant Solutions 5 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 7 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Active 6 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Active 7 Credo MAP Core 60/40

Comparator: Balanced

Winner Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 8 Highly Commended Ascencia Portfolio of Sharia Compliant Solutions 6 Waverton Balanced Portfolio PAM Adventurous Global Portfolio Tatton Core Active Credo MAP Core 70/30

Comparator: Growth

Winner Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 9 Highly Commended Waverton Growth Portfolio abrdn Index MPS 5 HSBC Global MPS Dynamic PAM Aggressive Global Portfolio Tatton Tracker Active

Comparator: Adventurous

Winner Tatton Core Global Equity Highly Commended Tatton Tracker Global Equity Tatton Managed Global Equity Quilter Cheviot Global Growth PAM Aggressive Passive Portfolio Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 10

Using MPS Comparator, Defaqto computed the leading models, per peer group, on a risk adjusted, 5-year discrete net performance basis, as at the end of December 2024.

The Awards are at individual platform MPS portfolio level and to aid the selection process, Defaqto identified the most consistent MPS portfolios within each Comparator based on a variety of quantitative data measurements. The results were then assessed and reviewed by the Defaqto Investment Committee, and the top performers rewarded with ‘Winner’ and ‘Highly Commended’ Awards.

Andy Parsons, Head of Investment & Protection at Defaqto, said: “First and foremost, a huge congratulations to all the winners and highly commended. As the quote by Mohnish Pabrai succinctly summarises, ‘minimising downside risk while maximising the upside is a powerful concept’.

“With over 1,100 portfolios being appraised, the winners and highly commended are spread across a total of ten different DFM providers and are a testament to the rigorous investment processes and philosophies they each adopt. The most prominent performance comes from the Quilter WealthSelect range. Having achieved three highly commended positions last year, this year they have taken the awards by storm, winning three of the Comparator categories (Cautious, Balanced and Growth), and also having highly commended portfolios in the Defensive, Cautious and Adventurous Comparator categories. Testimony to the consistency and spread of the Wealthselect range.

“For the second year running, the Adventurous Comparator category was won by Tatton, and having had three portfolios achieve recognition last year, this year they increased that number to five, another provider clearly demonstrating the breadth and depth of their propositions. The other most notable standout performance came from Ascencia, who like both Quilter and Tatton, not only increased the number of their portfolios achieving recognition this year to four from two but also achieved the ultimate success, with the Ascencia Portfolio of Sharia Compliant Solutions 4 winning the Defensive Comparator.”

To meet Consumer Duty requirements, both advisers and providers need to ensure their clients receive value for money. Defaqto’s MPS Comparator uses a variety of metrics to compare MPS portfolios with similar characteristics, helping advisers identify the most suitable products for their clients in a growing market.

Defaqto’s DFM coverage spans over 120 DFMs and around 2,700 portfolios, providing data such as performance, fees, and asset allocation. Defaqto updates MPS performance data monthly, providing the most up-to-date consolidated view available in the market.

MPS Comparator is available for advisers and providers in Defaqto Engage. For more information visit: https://www.defaqto.com/mps-comparator