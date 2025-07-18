Defaqto reveals top 10 recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions to the end of Q2 2025  

Defaqto, one of the UK’s most trusted sources of financial product and market intelligence, has identified the top 10 most recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions by value to the end of Q2 2025.

The results are in, and at the end of Q2 2025, it’s as you were, with the most recommended multi-asset solution remaining as the HSBC Global Strategy Balanced fund, with its stablemate the HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic fund retaining second place.

The data is drawn from Defaqto Engage; the adviser research software used by more than 30% of advisers in the UK to help their clients make smarter financial decisions. It depicts the most popular multi-asset funds chosen through the research software, by a representational cross section of the UK financial adviser market, excluding recommendations made by vertically integrated distribution networks.

Alongside no change in the top two, there is no change either in third and fourth place. The Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity fund, and its fellow stablemate with a higher equity content, the LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund, retain their respective places.

Whilst the top four haven’t changed places, as an overall percentage share of the value of new business attained by the top 10, the combined HSBC offering has dropped to 35.88% (previously 37.4%), whilst the Vanguard pair achieved 27.01% (up from 26.5%) at the end of Q2 2025. As the table below clearly shows, the four multi-asset propositions from these two dominant providers account for just shy of two thirds of the total new business value across the top 10.

Overall, there was just one new entrant into the top as at the end of Q2, with the Dimensional World Allocation 80/20 creeping into tenth place, a rise of three places from the end of Q1. Aside from that, the changes were all about the Orbis OEIC Global Balanced and BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced each moving up one place respectively and the CT Universal MAP Growth dropping two places to eighth place, one ahead of its stablemate the CT Universal MAP Balanced. The one remaining spot where there was no change, was Artemis Monthly Distribution fund in ninth place.

Rank Proposition Name Position end Q1 2025 Movement up/down % Share of Top 10 1 HSBC Global Strategy Balanced 1 – 19.56 2 HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic 2 – 16.32 3 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity 3 – 14.16 4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity 4 – 12.85 5 Orbis OEIC Global Balanced 6 +1 7.35 6 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced 7 +1 6.47 7 CT Universal MAP Growth 5 -2 6.45 8 CT Universal MAP Balanced 8 – 6.22 9 Artemis Monthly Distribution 9 – 5.45 10 Dimensional World Allocation 80/20 13 +3 5.14

Andy Parsons, Head of Investment & Protection at Defaqto, commented:

“Providers and investment managers will continue to extoll the virtues of why they feel multi-asset is more preferrable than MPS or vice versa. At Defaqto we firmly believe CIPs and CRPs can accommodate both and as to which is most suitable for a client is very much dependent on an individual client’s personal circumstances. And whilst there is an abundance of choice within the multi-asset marketplace for advisers to choose from, as the table above denotes, the top 10 constituents have remained consistent so far this year.”

Defaqto Engage consolidates all the information advisers need into one software solution, providing a comprehensive holistic service. It gives advisers the power to model a client’s financial objectives, capture risk profiles, conduct investment research, and oversee client reviews – all from one place.

Powered by Defaqto’s data, including more than 18,000 funds, 3,000 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products, Defaqto Engage is recognised by advisers as a trusted source of financial product and market intelligence. Recommendations of £50bn annually go through the system.

More information about Defaqto Engage can be found at www.defaqto.com/solutions/engage