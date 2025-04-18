Defaqto reveals top 10 recommended MPS investments in Q1 2025  

Defaqto, one of the UK’s most trusted sources of financial product and market intelligence, has identified the top 10 most recommended platform managed portfolio solutions (MPS) by value for Q1 2025.

The findings are from Defaqto’s whole of market data which includes more than 18,000 funds, 2,900 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products.

The data drawn from Defaqto Engage; the adviser research software used by more than 30% of advisers in the UK to help their clients make smarter financial decisions, denotes the most popular managed portfolio solutions chosen through the research software, by a representational cross section of the UK financial adviser market, excluding recommendations made by vertically integrated distribution networks.

Rank Proposition Name Position end 2024 Movement up / down % Share of Top 10 Defaqto MPS Comparator * Defaqto Diamond Rating 1 Tatton Core Active 1 – 18.40 Balanced 5 2 Tatton Core Balanced 2 – 15.92 Balanced 5 3 ebi Vantage Earth 60 29 +26 11.80 Balanced 5 4 Tatton Core Aggressive 8 +4 9.50 Growth 5 5 Waverton Balanced 15 +10 8.52 Balanced 5 6 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 6 4 -2 7.69 Cautious 5 7 Tatton Core Cautious 20 +13 7.52 Cautious 4 8 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Active 6 10 +2 7.00 Cautious 5 9 Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 5 5 -4 6.89 Defensive 5 10 Tatton Tracker Balanced 19 +9 6.76 Balanced 5

*Defaqto MPS Comparator is derived based on historic risk adjusted returns

Andy Parsons, Head of Investment & Protection at Defaqto, commented:

“The top 10 for the first quarter of 2025, is very much the Tatton and Quilter WealthSelect show, as not only do they occupy eight of those positions, but as a percentage share of new business recommendations across the top 10, they achieved 58.1% and 21.58% respectively. Or looking at it another way, a combined total just shy of 80% of the value.

“Carrying on from being the most selected MPS solution in 2024, Tatton Core Active continues to not only lead the way through the first quarter of 2025, but the overall percentage share it has of the top 10, in new business recommendations value, has increased from 17.26% (end of 2024) to 18.40%. With its stablemate the Core Balanced also retaining its second-place position, the pair in total account for just over one third (34.32%) of the value of new business recommendations within the top 10. And not content with attaining the top two places, the Core Aggressive climbed to fourth place, meaning Tatton had the enviable accolade of three portfolios within the top four.

“Overall, there were four new entrants within the top 10, with the ebi Vantage Earth 60 portfolio, being the highest new entrant in third place, up 26 places from the end of 2024 and managing to break up the Tatton dominance, whilst the second new entrant Waverton Balanced arrives in fifth place, up 10 places from the end of 2024.

“The bottom half of the top 10, is fully occupied by Quilter WealthSelect with three portfolios and Tatton again with two further portfolios. The Quilter WealthSelect Managed Blend 6, Active 6 and Blend 5 have all retained places within the top 10 when compared to the end of 2024, albeit a couple have dropped places and one risen. Interspersed between the Quilter dominance of positions six to nine, is the Tatton Core Cautious in seventh place and finally their Tracker Balanced portfolio rounding out the top 10.

“It is clear from the Top 10, that unlike last year where for the same relevant period there were six different DFM providers represented, this year advisers have clearly aligned their new business recommendations to tried, tested and well-respected Tatton and Quilter WealthSelect ranges.

“At the start of 2025, there was so much uncertainty given the arrival of the new US President and the rhetoric around trade tariffs, and the directional moves central banks would take. As we moved towards the end of the first quarter, it was becoming apparent that the rhetoric would be carried out in earnest and what has played out has been violent market reactions causing some of the largest one day falls on record. What transpires within the markets as the tariff war continues to play out, will undoubtedly provide plenty of challenges for advisers over the coming months and it will be interesting to see the composition of the top 10 at the next quarter end and whether behaviour and alignment has changed in any way.

“For advisers, Consumer Duty remains front and centre of their minds, alongside the thematic review of ‘Retirement Income Advice’ and ensuring their clients are receiving appropriate advice when considering their income needs in retirement. Advisers are understandably seeking out investment solutions where all the tough challenges of asset allocation, geographical and sector preference, growth versus value and mega cap versus small is done for them.

“Transparency around the MPS arena will undoubtedly be a key focus in 2025, especially in light of the FCA announcement back in late February where it announced it would be taking a much closer look into this arena, from a Consumer Duty point of view.”

Defaqto Engage consolidates all the information advisers need into one software solution, providing a comprehensive holistic service. It gives advisers the power to model a client’s financial objectives, capture risk profiles, conduct investment research, and oversee client reviews – all from one place.

Recognised by advisers as a trusted source of financial product and market intelligence, recommendations of £50bn annually go through the system.

More information about Defaqto Engage can be found at www.defaqto.com/solutions/engage