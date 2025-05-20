Demand for support for Parkinsons and other long-term conditions is up 30%, finds RedArc

Demand for support for Parkinson’s cases has increased by 75% YoY, 33% for Arthritis, 22% for Fibromyalgia, and 11% for Multiple Sclerosis, according to new RedArc patient data, comparing 2024 with 2023. Collectively, this equates to a 30% increase for these long-term conditions.

Due to a growing and ageing population, some of these conditions are seeing an increase in diagnoses. For example, the UK Dementia Research Institute states that Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and musculoskeletal conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis are estimated to lead to over 23 million lost working days every year. However, RedArc also puts the demand for increased support down to a growing awareness of the embedded support available within insurance policies and employee benefits which can be hugely beneficial to people who are living with such long-term conditions.

When an individual is supported with the right help at the right time, they can be given the tools to help them manage their condition and build resilience, which is why RedArc is asking insurers and employers to go further in offering and communicating this type of support.

Living with long-term conditions

As well as dealing with the impact of the main condition, in addition to related medication and treatment, the most effective support for long-term conditions must be holistic, for instance, including:

Support for mental health issues: The emotional toll of living with a long-term condition or living with a family member who has a long-term condition, should not be underestimated. Many people who have long-term conditions can struggle with their mental health, including depression, which can have a significant impact on their daily lives, so having support in this area is a must.

Workplace support: While being in work is generally perceived as being good for people’s mental health and means they can remain financially independent, as a condition ebbs and flows, they may need support in understanding how to discuss their needs with their employer to help them stay in work.

Support with new treatments: The nature of having a long-term condition means that the individual may be presented with innovative treatment options. Being able to talk this through with someone who has clinical training, with whom they can discuss these options, is another highly-valued aspect of support.

Support with alternative therapies: Some people in this situation value support with alternative therapies as this can help them manage issues such as pain and lack of sleep. However, it can help to talk this through with a clinical professional to ensure the therapy is appropriate, for instance in terms of other medication.

Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: “Surprisingly, patients who have a long-term condition don’t always need support over the long-term. With clinical support at appropriate moments during their condition, such as whilst waiting for a diagnosis and while coming to terms with their illness, those with long-term conditions can be helped by being given the tools to cope.

“Support for long-term conditions is crucial. With support at the right time, an individual can feel able to live the best they can with their illness which is the positive outcome that all employers and insurers should be striving for.”